Bears Announce Final Caleb Williams Status, Injury Updates on 8 Others

Caleb Williams will not play Monday night. The Bears officially ruled out their quarterback for the Week 3 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 28, according to the Bears’ official injury report announced Saturday.

Williams’ hamstring strain, suffered in Week 2 against Minnesota, has cost him his first missed start of the season, leaving Chicago to sort out who takes the snaps at Soldier Field.

The injury report also listed eight other Bears players and their current status designations, most important among them backup QB Tyson Bagent.

CHICAGO BEARS — INJURY REPORT Week 3 • Eagles vs. Bears Pos Name Injury Thurs* Fri Sat Game QB Caleb Williams Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out LB Noah Sewell ^ Achilles Limited Limited Limited Out DL Shemar Turner ^ Knee Limited Limited Limited Out QB Tyson Bagent Concussion DNP DNP Full Questionable DL Grady Jarrett NIR (Rest) DNP Full Full — RB Kyle Monangai Knee DNP Full Full — K Cairo Santos Right Hip DNP DNP Full — DB Tyrique Stevenson Hamstring DNP Limited Full — OL Joe Thuney NIR (Rest) — DNP Full — *The Chicago Bears did not practice on Thursday; participation was an estimation. ^ Reserve/PUP — 21-day practice window.

Tyson Bagent Decision Looms Before Eagles Game

Bagent entered concussion protocol after relieving Williams in Week 2. He sat out practice Thursday and Friday, then returned to a full session Saturday, a step described as a big one toward clearing protocol, according to NFL.com.

Bagent still needed consecutive symptom-free days following Saturday’s session to be fully cleared, according to Pro Football Talk. The Bears listed him questionable, not out, leaving his availability an open question into game day.

If Bagent cannot go, Case Keenum starts. The 38-year-old has not taken a regular-season snap since 2023, but Chicago has run him with the first-team all week, with offensive coordinator Press Taylor backing him as ready if needed. Chicago is proceeding with Keenum as the plan, according to the Chicago Sun-Times, while Bagent works toward clearance.

Bears’ Kyle Monangai, D’Andre Swift Injury Clarity

Kyle Monangai is not out. The running back appears on Chicago’s report with a knee designation, but he practiced fully Friday and Saturday after an estimated absence Thursday, and he carries no game-status tag at all, according to RotoWire. That is the standard sequence for a player expected to suit up.

Monangai has produced 24 touches, 182 yards from scrimmage and a rushing touchdown through two games splitting carries with D’Andre Swift, numbers that have climbed steadily since Week 1. Swift himself is the bigger absence from the injury sheet altogether. He does not appear on the report in any capacity, meaning Chicago’s lead back is fully available Monday.

Linebacker Noah Sewell and defensive lineman Shemar Turner remain out, though neither was ever a candidate to play. Both sit on Reserve/PUP, and while their 21-day practice window opened this week, they remain ineligible for Monday’s game.

Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson trended the opposite direction, upgrading to a full practice Saturday after being limited earlier in the week with a hamstring issue, according to Sports Illustrated.

Kicker Cairo Santos, who battled a hip injury, also worked fully Saturday with no game designation, and defensive lineman Grady Jarrett and guard Joe Thuney logged veteran rest days before returning to full participation.

Without Williams, Chicago loses the designed runs and off-script scrambles that fueled its 59-point outburst in Week 1. The Bears scored only 3 points in the loss to Minnesota. Whether Bagent or Keenum starts, expect Ben Johnson to lean on Swift and Monangai early, using play-action and shorter routes to Rome Odunze, Colston Loveland and Luther Burden III to stay on schedule against Vic Fangio’s defense.