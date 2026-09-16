Bears’ Caleb Williams Gets Bold Stephen A. Smith Prediction Ahead of Week 2

What a way to kick off the 2026 NFL season for Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams by dropping 59 points on the Carolina Panthers with a 72.4% completion percentage and four total touchdowns.

Williams, who’s now behind Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen at +600 in MVP odds when he was +1200 before the start of the season, is on track to continue to be in that MVP conversation.

But winning an MVP award isn’t on Williams’ mind. What is in his mind is winning a Super Bowl, and that’s exactly what sports media personality Stephen A. Smith believes he’ll accomplish.

Bears’ Caleb Williams Gets Bold Stephen A. Smith Prediction

Speaking on First Take, Stephen A. Smith goes as far as to say that he believes Caleb Williams will win a Super Bowl with the Chicago Bears.

“I’m a huge Caleb Williams fan. I believe he’s gonna win a Super Bowl for y’all one day. I’m dead serious about that, and I believe he is the greatest quarterback in the history of the Chicago Bears right now. Right now. The brother’s special.”

It seems like a crazy statement to say, regarding Williams already being the greatest quarterback in the history of the Chicago Bears, but even if there’s some disagreement, he’s definitely on track to become the greatest QB in Bears history.

“It’s how we want to look each week,” Williams said after the game against Carolina. “And that doesn’t just happen. It happens over time. It happens through training camp, OTAs. It happens through the week of preparation that we have. It happens with having open communication throughout the week about what works, what doesn’t work.”

Vikings DC Brian Flores Comments on Williams Ahead of Week 2 Matchup

Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores hopes to stop Caleb Williams’ momentum in Week 2, but also praised Williams, calling him a superstar.

“Great, big, big challenge for us,” Flores said. “We’re going to have to do a great job really across the board. …Try to put ourselves in a position to handle the run game, handle the pass game, handle the quarterback, you know, who’s an up-and-coming superstar. Not even up-and-coming; he is a superstar in our league.”

The Vikings defense will be a huge test for Williams, considering Flores is one of the best defensive coordinators in the NFL and loves to scheme up exotic defensive packages. Still, it’s something the Bears are preparing to overcome this week.

“They are always very, very difficult, and of course, last year we played them early in the season and we weren’t able to come away with the win,” Johnson said. “It’ll be one of those again where whatever we can do, September football can be ugly. It’s not necessarily clean, and yet we just got to do the best we can to complement each other and find a way to win.”

The Bears will host the Vikings on Sunday, September 20th at 1 PM Eastern Time.