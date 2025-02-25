Caleb Williams Gets Bad News Ahead of Bears’ Free Agency

The Chicago Bears will expectedly pull out all the stops trying to rebuild their offense around quarterback Caleb Williams during the 2025 offseason, but they may not get the chance to pursue one of the best QB bodyguards on the market.

The Bears seemed to receive some positive news about Kansas City Chiefs right guard Trey Smith — one of 2025’s most coveted pending free agents — when the tag window opened for NFL teams. A report from The Athletic’s Nate Taylor suggested the Chiefs were “not expected” to use either the franchise tag or transition tag on Smith.

While Smith hitting the market would be objectively good news for the Bears, though, The Athletic’s Dianna Russini threw some cold water on the possibility this week.

According to Russini, the Chiefs are still “looking to keep” Smith despite the limitations the team is facing with less than $8 million in projected cap space for the 2025 season. They will have roughly two weeks to figure out the best way to do that before the start of the league’s free-agent negotiating period, which will begin at noon ET on March 10.

“He’s entering his prime and free agency at the same time, rare in today’s NFL,” The Athletic’s James Robinson wrote, via their Scoop City daily NFL newsletter. “PFF’s 14th-best guard in 2024, he can expect a contract above the $20 million average given to Panthers G Robert Hunt last offseason. Ideal fits include the Patriots, Bears and Chargers, though Dianna has noted the Chiefs are looking to keep him.”

Bears Could Make Trey Smith a Priority in Free Agency

The Bears should have a busy offseason with a new coaching staff in place and roughly $80 million available in estimated cap space to recalibrate their roster for next season. Because of their evident need for interior offensive linemen, though, they could make Smith their top priority in free agency if the Chiefs allow him to test the open market.

Smith played 708 total pass-blocking snaps during the 2024 regular season and did not allow opposing defenses to sack quarterback Patrick Mahomes even once, according to Pro Football Focus. The 25-year-old also had a formidable regular-season run as a run-blocker, earning PFF’s 10th-highest run-blocking grade (80.8) among guards; though, his noticeable struggles in the playoffs could give teams some pause in free agency.

Even still, the Bears need high-quality interior offensive linemen with starters Teven Jenkins (LG), Coleman Shelton (C) and Matt Pryor (RG) all pending free agents, and they will not find a much better talent for their offensive trenches than Smith.

The Bears will need to feel comfortable about the cost, though. As The Athletic noted, Smith’s earnings could exceed $20 million annually on his next contract, which is no small-time investment for a team, even if they have glaring needs to fill along their line.

Of course, all of that is moot if the Chiefs extend Smith and take him off the board.

Bears Will Have Other Options Outside of Trey Smith

Let’s assume the Chiefs work their magic and find space on their books for Smith to stay — and get paid — for the 2025 season: Who else could the Bears pursue in free agency?

Atlanta’s Drew Dalman comes to mind. The Falcons starting center is another interior offensive lineman who is entering free agency in his prime and would fill a major need for the Bears at one of their most challenging-to-fix positions of the past few seasons. While Dalman did miss some time with an injury in 2024, his progressive improvement in recent seasons warrants interest from the Bears, who need all manner of iOL help.

If Dalman isn’t a fit, the Bears could also consider Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly. Kelly is not nearly the long-term piece that Dalman could be, as he will turn 32 in May, but he is also a four-time Pro Bowler who has proven to be one of the best pass-blocking centers over the past three NFL seasons. He would also likely cost the Bears less money.

Meanwhile, the guard market would still have starter-quality talent if Smith stays with the Chiefs. Veteran Kevin Zeitler — who worked with new head coach Ben Johnson in Detroit — is coming off a terrific season with the Lions and could provide a cost-efficient option for the Bears if they sink their resources into other positions of need.

The NFL’s legal tampering period will begin on March 10 with the start of the new league year — and the formal beginning of free agency — to follow on March 12.