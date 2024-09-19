Caleb Williams Issues Promise Ahead of Bears’ Matchup With Colts

Quarterback Caleb Williams threw two crushing interceptions that factored heavily into the Chicago Bears‘ loss to the Houston Texans last weekend, but that isn’t going to happen again.

That was the message that Williams sent during a press conference on Wednesday, September 18, when he bemoaned his errors and promised the backbreaking turnovers won’t continue.

“Obviously I had the two stupid mistakes that won’t happen again,” Williams said. “But I think rhythm, pass game, getting the ball to receivers — I think I got better with getting the ball out of my hands [and] trying to stay in the right range of timing [with] the offensive linemen, myself, and the routes.” Williams circled back around to his deficiencies later in the roughly 10-minute session with the media. “Be efficient and make less mistakes each week,” he continued. “Don’t make the same mistake over and over.”

Caleb Williams Hurt by Bears’ Poor Offensive Line Play

Williams’ learning curve has been steep, as he has yet to account for a touchdown across two starts as an NFL quarterback (1-1). All told, Williams has completed 37-of-66 pass attempts for 267 yards and 2 INTs while rushing the football 10 times for 59 yards.

The rookie QB has also taken 9 sacks and 15 QB hits from the Tennessee Titans and Texans combined, though much of that has had more to do with offensive line deficiencies than indecision on Williams’ part or holding onto the football too long.

Williams was visibly frustrated with his performance following the loss in Houston Sunday, which he wore on his face during a mid-field interaction with Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Stroud said on Wednesday that he believes Williams can, and likely will, turn his play around as early as the next week or two based on Stroud’s own experience as a highly-drafted rookie signal-caller in 2023.

“I want him to do amazing in this league, I think he will. I think that he’ll get his groove. Once you get your rhythm — I didn’t get my rhythm until like Week 3 [or] Week 4, so I could see his game picking up from here,” Stroud said during a press conference.

DJ Moore Laments Show of Frustration During Bears’ Loss to Texans

Williams wasn’t the only one upset during and after the game.

Wide receiver DJ Moore was also visibly frustrated with the state of the offense. Moore lamented his body language during the same press conference Wednesday, speaking with reporters immediately after Williams.

“I shouldn’t have shown as much, but it’s a part of the game,” Moore explained. “Like I said, we were one play away from [something] game-changing, and we just couldn’t connect. … It’s football. Everybody is going to have their ups and downs and frustrations.”

The Bears have scored just one offensive touchdown in two games, which belongs to running back Khalil Herbert. The defensive and special teams units each accounted for a TD in Week 1 against the Titans, which was enough — along with some field goals — to eke out a win.

Chicago travels to Indiana for a match up with the Indianapolis Colts this weekend.