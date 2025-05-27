Report: Bears’ Caleb Williams ‘Welcomes’ 2 Key Areas of Criticism

The Chicago Bears are all-in on Caleb Williams as their franchise quarterback, and so far, Williams is returning that investment with a commitment to growth. While his disconnection from the old regime drew headlines, the narrative has shifted in recent months. Every sign now points to Williams being fully “bought in” under first-year head coach Ben Johnson and his new coaching staff, according to NFL Insider Albert Breer.

From attending Johnson’s introductory press conference alongside wideouts DJ Moore and Rome Odunze to showing up consistently at team facilities, Williams has demonstrated an understanding of the role and expectations placed upon him. More than just a symbolic gesture, these actions have built trust with Johnson, offensive coordinator Declan Doyle, and quarterbacks coach J.T. Barrett.

The relationship has allowed the coaching staff to deliver honest feedback to Williams, in which he has “welcomed every piece of criticism in an effort to get better,” according to Breer.

That said, there are two specific aspects the Bears want Williams to work on: body language and presnap procedure.

Caleb Williams Embraces the Challenge Under New Bears Regime

While the staff acknowledged the physical toll and emotional weight Williams had in 2024, they emphasized the importance of resilience in tough moments. In reviewing game film with him, they showed instances where Williams was slow to get up after hits or appeared visibly frustrated.

The plan is not to let Williams get into a position like that in the first place.

The Bears want Williams to project steadiness no matter the situation, to be a leader who sets the tone for the team. That’s not just about appearances either; it’s about cultivating confidence throughout the roster as the focal point of the team.

The second point of emphasis, presnap procedure, was more about the small mental lapses on tape that warranted attention. In one specific example shared by Breer, Williams turned the wrong way in anticipation of motion on the very first play of a game. These types of errors, though minor, can disrupt the entire play and ultimately cost games.

Adding Much-Needed Support

For Johnson and his staff, these mistakes were teachable moments that reinforced the value of mental preparation. With that foundation, Johnson is beginning to transition Williams into the next phase: learning the offensive playbook. That included watching Detroit Lions game film and studying quarterback mechanics through Matthew Stafford’s tape, giving Williams a model of what elite fundamentals and decision-making look like in the offense he’ll command.

So far, progress has been consistent and encouraging. The addition of veteran quarterback Case Keenum was a strategic move to support that development. While Keenum might not see the field, his experience as a mentor has been invaluable for Williams, which he’s taken advantage of by using Keenum as another coach.

On the field, Williams is beginning to match the maturity and discipline, the two traits the Bears believe will take his game to the next level.