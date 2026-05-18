Bears Should Ignore Advice, Hurry to Ink $146 Million Pass-Rusher

One thing most NFL analysts can agree on is that the Chicago Bears need at least one more viable pass-rusher on the roster, and that their lack of haste in acquiring such a player is at least mildly puzzling. Who that player should be, however, is a matter of a bit more debate.

At this point in the offseason, the only viable pathway to adding help on the edge is to sign a veteran free agent, though there remains a decent handful of candidates from which Chicago might choose. Matt Miller of ESPN on Monday, May 18 named the Bears the best fit for seven-time All-Pro Von Miller.

“The Bears are awaiting the return of edge rushers Dayo Odeyingbo (Achilles) and Shemar Turner (torn ACL), and the team didn’t take an edge-rusher in the draft,” Miller wrote. “That could open the door for Miller as a sub-package defender for Chicago. At this stage of his career, Miller is best used as a true designated pass-rusher. He had a team-high nine sacks for the [Washington] Commanders last season.”

Von Miller is an interesting suggestion given that Cameron Jordan also remains unsigned and is arguably a better fit for Chicago in several ways, particularly given the noted absence of Odeyingbo from the lineup, which could stretch into the regular season.

Cameron Jordan Considerably Better Than Von Miller Against the Run Last Season

Later in his article, Matt Miller pitched Jordan’s return to the New Orleans Saints, which is also an outcome that ESPN’s Mina Kimes recently said she perceives as an eventual reality.

But from Chicago’s perspective, Jordan is a better fit than Von Miller across the board. According to Pro Football Focus, Jordan and Von Miller were essentially identical as pass-rushers, with each tallying 36 pressures along with 21 and 22 quarterback hurries, respectively. Jordan played 336 snaps in pass-rush defense and tallied 10.5 sacks, while Von Miller appeared on 289 such snaps.

However, Jordan was considerably better against the run on nearly twice the number of downs. He played 235 snaps in run defense, tallying 15 tackles for loss and earning a PFF grade of 82.1 in that category (fourth in the league).

Von Miller, meanwhile, appeared on 119 snaps in run defense, tallied six tackles for loss and earned a PFF grade of 67.2 against the run (36th out of 115 edge defenders who saw enough snaps to qualify).

Cameron Jordan Offers Bears Better System Knowledge Than Von Miller

The Bears won’t just need a specialized pass-rusher on long-range second downs and mid-to-long-range third downs in Odeyingbo’s absence. Chicago needs a true defensive end who can pose a realistic pass-rush threat and also set the edge against the run.

Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen was either the DC or head coach for the Saints across a 10-year run with Jordan. Jordan knows his system and his been wildly successful in it, earning seven of his eight career Pro Bowls and all three of his All-Pro honors during their run together in New Orleans.

Jordan is not a long-term answer in Chicago. And if he happens to join the Bears. the return of Odeyingbo and/or the return and development of Turner during the first half of the season would probably kick the soon-to-be 37-year-old back into a specialized pass-rush role — at least for the most part.

But to begin the year, Jordan can offer the Bears a more natural fit, more experience with the defensive system they run and better down-and-distance versatility than Chicago could expect from Miller or a player like Jadeveon Clowney, for that matter.

Beyond that, Spotrac projects Jordan’s market value at only $6.8 million on a one-year contract. The 15-year veteran has earned more than $146 million in his career to this point.

And while both the Bears and Saints can provide Jordan with another nice payday near the end of his NFL tenure, Chicago can potentially offer a better short-term path forward to the one thing missing from Jordan’s resumé — a Super Bowl ring.

The Bears went 11-6 last season and won both the NFC North Division and a playoff game, while the Saints were 6-11 and finished last in the NFC South.