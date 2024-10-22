Blockbuster Trade Proposal Lands Bears $54 Million Pass Rusher

The Chicago Bears finally have a roster capable of contending for the NFC North division following their full-scale rebuild that began in 2022, but that does not mean they should sit on their hands at the NFL trade deadline — especially if the latest “fairytale” trade suggestion from Pro Football Focus is remotely possible.

PFF’s Bradley Locker recently pitched several admittedly unlikely trade possibilities for teams before the November 5 league deadline for deals and identified one target for the Bears who could elevate their defensive line: New Orleans Saints star Carl Granderson.

Granderson is a proven run-defender off the edge and has emerged as a star pass-rush threat over the past three seasons for the Saints, finishing with a career-high 8.5 sacks and 11 quarterback hits in 2023. He has also already notched three sacks and 29 total pressures — sixth-most in the NFL among edge rushers — through the first seven weeks of the season despite the Saints stumbling to a 2-5 start behind bad quarterback play.

If the Saints pull the trigger on a rebuild, Granderson would be their top trade asset.

“The Bears would be a perfect fit,” Locker wrote about Granderson in his October 22 article. “Chicago has hit its stride at 4-2 despite a pass rush that’s generally struggled this season. No Bear has tallied more than 18 pressures, and Andrew Billings is the only regular defensive line starter with a pass-rush grade above 69.0.

“Ryan Poles already swung a trade for Darrell Taylor before the offseason. While a solid get so far, he’s nowhere close to Granderson (and also worth far less, too).”

Carl Granderson Checks All the Right Boxes for Bears

The Bears may not feel another big-name defensive end is necessary to push them over the edge. They have Sweat signed to a $98 million deal through the end of 2027 and tout enticing enough complements in Taylor (two sacks, six quarterback hits) and fourth-round rookie Austin Booker (one sack, two tackles for loss) to hold things down.

There is quite a bit to like about Granderson’s fit with the Bears, though.

Unlike other top edge rushers rumored to be on the NFL trade block, Granderson flies under the radar because he is more accomplished at stopping the run than getting to the quarterback, but he has a 17% pass-rush win rate (ranked 20th in the league, via ESPN) and could wreak havoc in a rotation with both Sweat (17%) and Taylor (25%).

Granderson also signed a four-year, $54 million contract extension with the Saints in September 2023, meaning the Bears would have under a reasonable contract for the next two-and-a-half seasons. That’s even more appealing when considering that he will only turn 28 in December and still has at least a few years left of his physical prime.

The Bears would still need to consider the cost of acquiring Granderson in a trade. The Saints would not likely part with him for less than a Day 2 selection, but the Bears could potentially offer them a 2025 third-round pick — which is what they offered the New England Patriots for Matthew Judon during training camp before he went to Atlanta.

The Saints must still figure out if a rebuild is in their immediate future, but the Bears might not be able to resist making another blockbuster deal if Granderson is available.

How Likely Are Bears to Buy at NFL Trade Deadline?

While the prospect of Granderson playing opposite Sweat on Chicago’s defensive line is enticing, Poles could resist the urge to trade for a player at the NFL trade deadline for the first time in his three seasons constructing the roster.

The Bears have roster needs, and an argument can be made edge rusher remains one of these needs despite Taylor’s standout performance and Booker waiting in the wings for a bigger role. That said, they have bigger issues on their offensive line — particularly at center — and are unlikely to find starter-quality solutions on the trade market before the deadline since NFL teams don’t make a habit of giving up good offensive linemen.

If anything, the Bears are more likely to sell than buy at the trade deadline. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, both running back Khalil Herbert and veteran guard Nate Davis have drawn trade interest in recent weeks. Herbert has essentially lost his role with the offense and has become expendable for the team, while the Bears could still cut Davis outright after making the former starter a healthy scratch in Week 6.

The Bears might also explore Velus Jones Jr.’s value on the trade market. As detailed in HBO’s “Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears” final episode, the Bears received trade interest in Jones before the 53-man cut deadline and set a high price tag of a fourth-round pick for him, feeling confident about what he could add as a runner.

Instead, the Bears benched Jones after he muffed his first kickoff return of the season in Week 1 against Tennessee and have yet to turn back his direction despite injuries. If another team is still willing to take a chance on Jones, the Bears take whatever it offers.