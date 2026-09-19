Bears Defense Predicted for Monster Game Against Vikings After Big Break

The Chicago Bears defense was never going to be the story of this season, but there is a chance the unit could generate some of its biggest headlines of 2026 against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field this weekend.

That was the prediction from Seth Walder of ESPN on Friday, September 18 after the Vikings announced that Carson Wentz will start at quarterback over Kyler Murray, as he continues navigating the NFL’s mandatory concussion protocol.

“Vikings QB Carson Wentz will throw multiple interceptions,” Walder wrote. “I know he had some impressive moments and didn’t throw any picks in Minnesota’s Week 1 win. But this is still Wentz, and I assume he’s still prone to a mistake or four.”

Carson Wentz Has Proven Himself Above-Average NFL QB Under Kevin O’Connell’s Offense in Minnesota

In fact, Wentz threw for 133 yards and three scores against the Green Bay Packers after Murray’s first-quarter exit due to his head injury.

All told, Wentz is a 65 percent passer with 1,349 yards, nine TDs and five INTs in six appearances for the Vikings over the team’s past 16 games, which includes five starts (2-3). Minnesota is a .500 team in the six contests that Wentz has played meaningful time.

In other words, Wentz is a better than average quarterback in head coach Kevin O’Connell’s system, and there is almost a half-season of sample size to back that up.

And then there is the Bears defense, which surrendered 37 points to what is, at best, a middling Carolina Panthers offense in Week 1.

“Wentz is set up for success in Week 2,” Jeremy Fowler of ESPN wrote on Wednesday. “He got hot last week versus Green Bay, and Chicago just allowed 361 passing yards to Bryce Young.”

Bears Defense Still Has Nose for Turnovers After Leading NFL in Takeaways Last Season

That said, the Bears also forced three turnovers against Carolina, including two fumbles and one interception.

There has been significant personnel turnover on Chicago’s defense from 2025 to 2026 and some of the playmakers are now elsewhere, but the Bears led the league in turnover margin and total takeaways last season.

Dennis Allen remains the defensive coordinator and the top names on the unit, such as cornerback Jaylon Johnson and defensive end Montez Sweat, are healthy and will be in uniform for the Bears on Sunday.

Chicago’s defense still has a nose for the football. And as Walder noted, Wentz still has a reputation for giving it up.