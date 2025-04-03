Bears’ New $36 Million ‘Mentor’ Addition Spells Trouble For 3rd Year Quarterback

The last thing that you would imagine the Chicago Bears having on their mind at this point is reinforcing the quarterback position.

With Caleb Williams entrenched as the franchise’s signal caller (for now), and fan favorite Tyson Bagent backing him up, few would imagine the team had any sort of desire to add to that room, barring a very late round, developmental pick in this year’s draft.

However, the Bears have decided to do just that, as the franchise has signed veteran QB and journeyman quarterback, Case Keenum, to a one year deal, per Adam Schefter.

Veteran QB Case Keenum is signing a one-year deal worth up to $3 million with the Chicago Bears, per source. Keenum now will help mentor Caleb Williams in Chicago like he did for CJ Stroud in Houston. pic.twitter.com/4wDG8s3RRT — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 3, 2025

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

What Does Keenum’s Signing Mean For Tyson Bagent?

Bagent is hardly one of the more established veteran backups in the NFL, having spent just two years in the league. However, he has shown poise, composure and ability when called upon, going 2-2 as a starter in his rookie year in place of former starter, Justin Fields, back in 2023.

Bagent was never in line for some mega extension with the team, but it seemed plausible that the team would keep him around as their QB2 and safe pair of hands behind their prized asset in Williams.

At this point, there is unlikely to be a vast, vast market for Bagent, and given his lack of in-game experience – just four starts – he is unlikely to generate any sort of real trade buzz. Particularly since he does not have anything near the raw physical traits exhibited by former Patriots backup, Joe Milton, who was moved to the Cowboys for a fifth round pick on Thursday.

Although there probably are not 32 backups who are better than Bagent at this point in time, it seems like the Shepherd University alum will probably have to wait until final cuts in August in order to have an opportunity to find a team who will truly embrace him as their #2 signal caller.

Why Did The Bears Bring In Keenum?

One word – “mentorship”.

Bagent is a very competent player, but his youth and comparative inexperience does make him a prime complement to Chicago’s 2nd year starter.

With a young starter who is still learning the ropes – like Williams, franchises normally prefer to bring in backups who have been there, done that, and can provide insight and assistance to their starters who are still learning the professional game.

Having spent time on 7 different teams prior to arriving in the Midwest on Thursday, Keenum has had a surprisingly illustrious career for a former undrafted free agent. One that has spanned over a dozen years and has included receiving a 2 year, $36 million deal from the Denver Broncos back in 2018.

Bagent’s career in Chicago is far from over, and it is quite possible that Keenum will occupy the role as mentor in a QB3-type position, similar to how he played behind both CJ Stroud and Davis Mills back in Houston these past few years. But it could also spell the beginning of the end of the young quarterback’s time with the Bears.