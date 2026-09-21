Exclusive: Former Bears QB Chase Daniel Sends Strong Message on Caleb Williams

All of the momentum that the Chicago Bears had after their 59-point outburst in their season opener came crashing down in Week 2, as they managed to score only three points against the Minnesota Vikings in a rain-soaked contest. Making matters even worse, star quarterback Caleb Williams was forced out of the game with a hamstring injury, meaning fans are anxiously awaiting a concrete update on his status.

Everyone is hoping that Williams does not have to miss an extended period of time, and that includes one of Chicago’s former quarterbacks, Chase Daniel. In an interview with Heavy on Bears, Daniel discussed his former team’s prospects for the 2026 campaign (which obviously depend heavily on Williams and his health), while also taking a look at his new partnership with Cheez-It.

Chase Daniel Dishes on Caleb Williams Amid Injury Concerns

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As noted above, the 2026 campaign has been a tale of two games, as the Bears offense went from looking unstoppable in Week 1 to barely being able to get anything to go right for them in Week 2. Obviously, the concern surrounding Williams’ injury status is paramount, but Daniel still likes what he has seen from this offense early on in the season.

Caleb Williams has just looked in command, in control,” Daniel told Heavy on Bears. “Everyone knows he’s the home run hitter. I was more impressed with him just taking the singles and the doubles, and just getting the football to his guys … Their run game is also outstanding. The way they have different personnel groupings and shifts and motions into it and just different ways to present themselves to defenses is really impressive.”

Not much went right for Chicago against Minnesota, but it’s tough to put too much weight into the game when considering how awful the conditions were on the field, and the fact that Williams was forced out of the action early with an injury. And yet, Daniel’s high hopes for this group haven’t vanished yet, as he believes the Bears have what they need to be the best team in the NFC.

“They can be the best team in the NFC for sure,” Daniel claimed. “If their defense can figure out how to get some stops … offensively, they have all the weapons.”

That is all dependent on Williams’ injury status, though. After looking like an MVP candidate in Week 1, the team will be forced to rely on Tyson Bagent as their starting quarterback for however long Williams misses. And while an MVP push is almost certainly no longer in the picture this year, Daniel believes that, in the future, that is an award Williams is capable of winning, saying “I’ll start the campaign for him myself.”

Chase Daniel Discusses His Team-Up With Cheez-It

Heavy Chase Daniel is partnering with Cheez-It for the 2026 college football campaign

While Daniel has become renowned for his coverage of the NFL in the world of sports media since his retirement, he’s also kept close tabs on the world of college football. That recently led him to partner with Cheez-It and become the spokesperson for their new “Cheez-It Couch Committee.” When discussing this new team-up, Daniel shared what drew him to work with Cheez-It on this project.

“Cheez-It has been showing up at bowl games and the College Football Playoff for almost a decade, so we started the Cheez-It Couch Committee,” Daniel revealed. “Look, I’m an armchair quarterback. I’m retired. I like to sit on the couch. I like to watch football. So why not bring it to life in a stadium, outside of a stadium at a tailgate? Cheez-It has this massive square orange couch that they’re gonna bring to this tailgate, and we’re just gonna talk ball. It’s gonna be amazing.”

A Missouri Tigers alum, Daniel will be hosting a unique tailgate experience at an upcoming college football game in November. A large orange couch will be on the premises, which Daniel and six lucky fans will spend time on, chatting about college football and any sort of take that can come to mind. There’s a lot about this event that excites Daniel, but having the ability to chop it up with fans in person is what he is looking forward to the most.

“I have seen and know the game, but I understand fan interaction,” Daniel shared. “That’s what I’m excited about, to actually get live and in person with these fans in November on this massive Cheez-It couch.”

Fans interested in having a shot to join Daniel for this experience can go to cheezit.com/couchcommittee and enter for a chance to win.