Chicago Bears Dealt A.J. Brown News Before Patriots TNF Game

The Chicago Bears go head-to-head with the New England Patriots for Thursday Night Football. They will do it on short rest too, having played the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6 on Sunday. Ahead of the game, the Bears got news about A.J. Brown.

On Wednesday, both the Bears and the Patriots released their injury reports. For the Bears, Kyle Monangai will miss another game while Jack Sanborn will be out for Thursday. Alternatively, T.J. Edwards will be doubtful, while Tyrique Stevenson is questionable.

On the Patriots side of things, their injury report is significantly longer.

Five players were ruled out after being designated as limited or not participating in practice this week: Ben Brown, Channing Canada, Carlton Davis III, Karon Prunty, and Alijah Vera-Tucker.

However, A.J. Brown is no longer on the injury report and fully participated in Wednesday’s practice. The wide receiver was listed as limited for Monday’s and Tuesday’s injury reports.

A.J. Brown Returning From Injury For Patriots Versus The Chicago Bears

The 29-year-old wide receiver is in his eighth NFL season.

Brown has only played in two games this season for the Patriots: Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks and Week 6 against the New York Jets.

In both games, he had three receptions. He caught 26 yards against the Seahawks and 27 yards against the Jets.

His removal from the injury report suggests he will play against the Bears. Before the Patriots’ Week 6 game against the Jets, he was a limited participant in each practice, but was questionable for the game.

Week 1 was Brown’s debut with the Patriots. ESPN reported on the injury that happened during the game.

“Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown left Wednesday night’s 13-10 loss to the Seahawks early in the third quarter because of a right ankle injury and did not return,” the outlet wrote. “Brown, in his Patriots debut, remained down after a third-down incomplete pass in which quarterback Drake Maye was throwing in his direction with Seahawks cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett in tight coverage. Pritchett’s right knee appeared to land on Brown’s ankle with the force of his body weight. Brown grabbed for the back of his right leg as he sat up.”

“He slowly walked to the sideline, going to the medical tent for an extended period. He then walked to the locker room with members of the athletic training and medical staff.”

Prior to coming to the Patriots, Brown had played for the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tennessee Titans.

Thursday night’s game between the Patriots and Bears should be an entertaining one for fans of both teams.