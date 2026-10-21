Chicago Bears Face Khalil Mack Trade Reality Before Patriots Game

The Chicago Bears and Caleb Williams are up against Drake Maye and the New England Patriots for Thursday Night Football. While that is set as the backdrop, the Bears face some trade news regarding Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Khalil Mack.

The latest trade news regarding Mack should create pause for Bears fans. With just under three weeks left until the NFL Trade Deadline, the Bears should expect some competition for Mack.

Sam Robinson of Pro Football Rumors recently wrote about another team that could swoop in and pick up Mack.

“But John Lynch recently revealed during a KNBR appearance, George Kittle asked about the prospect of the team acquiring Khalil Mack before the deadline,” Robinson wrote. “While this is hardly confirmation the 49ers are in on Mack, the 13th-year edge rusher has come up in trade rumors at multiple junctures.”

“The 49ers have 2025 trade pick-up Keion White and third-rounder Romello Height joining Williams presently, but rumors mentioned a potential EDGE pursuit this summer.”

The 35-year-old is in his 13th NFL season.

San Francisco 49ers Still In the Market For Edge Help?

As Pro Football Rumors reported, the 49ers were in the market for Edge help this past offseason.

In July, they explained the situation with the 49ers:

“Even in the event Bosa and Williams are at 100% in the near future, the 49ers’ EDGE depth chart could change shortly,” the outlet wrote. “Vic Tafur of The Athletic notes it ‘seems like’ San Francisco will bring in a veteran this summer. Bryce Huff elected to retire in a move which allowed him to commit fully to his entrepreneurial efforts, leaving the team short on veteran pass rushers. There are a number of options available on the open market as things stand.”

“The likes of Jadeveon Clowney, Von Miller, Leonard Floyd, and Denico Autry are unsigned with training camps not far away.”

With a spotless 6-0 record, having the 49ers as (potential) competitors for Mack is a less than ideal scenario for the Bears.

Mack’s Previous Stint With the Chicago Bears

Luckily for Bears fans, Mack is on a one-year deal, so a potential trade would be a simple rental.

This year, Mack has 11 tackles and three sacks for the Chargers.

Before joining the Chargers, he spent four seasons with the Bears. In those years, Mack collected 121 solo tackles and 36 sacks in 53 games.

If Mack could be even a shadow of his former self in a reunion with the Bears, fans would pay whatever draft-pick compensation is necessary to upgrade their pass-rush depth chart.

The Chargers are currently enjoying an off-week. That seems like a good time to make a deal.