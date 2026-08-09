Why is Chicago Bears Practice Delayed Today? Is it Canceled?

Lightning pushed the Chicago Bears off the practice field Sunday, delaying Halas Hall’s “Vamos Bears Day” session with no restart time announced. The Bears had not announced a cancellation of practice, however.

Practice had been scheduled for a 12:30 p.m. CT start, with fan gates opening an hour earlier. Instead, players retreated indoors and the Bears barred fan attendance entirely, leaving reporters and supporters in a holding pattern through early afternoon according to an announcement by the Bears.

Bears beat writers covering the session, including Chicago Tribune’s Sean Hammond and ESPN’s Courtney Cronin, described players being sent back inside as storms rolled through Lake Forest.

Reporters on-site added that fans who had already lined up outside Halas Hall were turned away at the gates once the weather delay was confirmed. No firm word emerged on whether the workout would resume outdoors, shift indoors or get scrapped altogether, and the uncertainty stretched well into the afternoon.

The disruption tracked with a forecast that had been building all weekend. FOX 32 meteorologist Kaitlin Cody called for multiple rounds of storms Sunday, with the heaviest flooding risk arriving after dark and highs sitting in the mid-80s. Similar storm chances were forecast to carry into Monday and Tuesday, meaning Sunday’s delay may not be the last weather disruption Chicago’s camp schedule faces this week.

What a Lost Bears Practice Costs Chicago

A scrapped session during this stretch of training camp is an inconvenience and possibly more than that. Padded practices in August double as the evaluation window coaches use to sort roster bubbles from locks, and every canceled rep removes a data point coaches value.

The Bears can shift drills to the Walter Payton Center, but indoor space limits the kind of full-speed, padded work Ben Johnson’s staff wants on tape before the preseason opener. Competitions along the offensive line and in the secondary are still being sorted out, and coaches lean on padded work specifically to separate players in close position battles. That squeeze matters more given how thin depth has already gotten at multiple spots.

NFL Rules Limit Chicago’s Makeup Options

The Bears can’t simply tack the lost reps onto another day. The NFL and NFLPA’s labor agreement caps padded practices at 16 for the entire camp, bars more than three consecutive padded days and limits full-speed sessions to two and a half hours on the field. A rainout doesn’t create bonus sessions beyond those totals. It just eats into time the Bears already can’t get back. Coaches can reshuffle which remaining days carry pads or shift the intensity of upcoming walkthroughs, but the total inventory of allowed padded work stays fixed no matter how many sessions weather wipes out.

Safety Coby Bryant is already out an expected eight to 10 weeks, and Cam Lewis was carted off Saturday’s practice after appearing to be in considerable pain, stretching out his leg and hip area before leaving the field. Gervarrius Owens was waived with an injury designation the same day, and Chicago has since signed safety Brandon Hill and cornerback William Wright to restock the room.

Left tackle Braxton Jones remains sidelined as that competition plays out, and receiver Luther Burden III is nursing his own recent injury as he works to build chemistry with Caleb Williams. Rookies and other players fighting for practice-squad and roster spots need every available snap in front of coaches before final cuts arrive later this month.