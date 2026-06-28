Maxx Crosby’s Cryptic Message Fuels Bears Trade Speculation

A cryptic Maxx Crosby social media post Thursday evening has Bears fans scanning the trade wire all over again — and this time, one analyst has Chicago ranked as the second-most-likely destination for the five-time Pro Bowl edge rusher.

The Las Vegas Raiders have given no public indication they intend to move Crosby. That has not stopped the trade speculation from gaining momentum.

Crosby’s post stated simply, in all caps, “STOP PEOPLE PLEASING. HANDLE BUSINESS ACCORDINGLY.” He posted the odd message Thursday night and immediately set off a fresh round of trade buzz, according to Bleacher Report‘s Paul Kasabian, as fans interpreted the message as Crosby expressing dissatisfaction with the Raiders organization, which had tried to trade him away just three months earlier.

The timing seemed significant because the Raiders are entering a new era under head coach Klint Kubiak and rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza, with training camp only about a month away.

After a March deal to the Baltimore Ravens collapsed, Crosby had tried to move on publicly, telling reporters the situation was “water under the bridge” and that he was “excited” to be in Las Vegas, as quoted by Mark Anderson of the Associated Press. The Ravens had verbally agreed to a trade reportedly involving two first-round picks before pulling out after Crosby’s physical raised concerns linked to a prior knee issue.

Bears Ranked Second Among Crosby Trade Suitors

FanSided‘s Austen Bundy ranked the Chicago Bears second on a list of five most likely Crosby trade destinations, trailing only the San Francisco 49ers. The Bears’ defense, Bundy wrote, is “just one piece away from being unstoppable.”

Pairing Crosby with Montez Sweat and linebacker Devin Bush, Bundy argued, would leave opposing offensive lines “quaking.” Chicago posted 35 sacks last season. Adding a pass rusher with 69.5 career sacks and 164 quarterback hits would substantially boost that total.

The Bears are in win-now mode behind quarterback Caleb Williams, and Bundy framed the choice in no uncertain terms, saying that passing on Crosby would mean giving a championship opportunity. Chicago, he wrote, “will be in the conversation” when the trade deadline arrives Nov. 3.

ESPN insider Dan Graziano reached a similar conclusion earlier this month. Crosby is unlikely to move before the season, but if a contender needs pass rush, Crosby is the man.

“If a team such as the Cowboys, Bills, Bears or Patriots finds itself in contention and in need of an impact pass rusher, things could get interesting here again,” Graziano wrote.

Chicago GM Ryan Poles Confirmed Crosby Interest

Bears general manager Ryan Poles confirmed this spring that Chicago had already explored the possibility of dealing for the five-time Pro Bowler.

“I’ve said before we’re always going to monitor every situation,” Poles said, as quoted by Fox Sports. “Sometimes it fits and it works with what you’ve got going on in terms of resources, sometimes it doesn’t.”

Poles added that the team “checked into it” and held talks before ultimately stepping back. A league source told The Athletic that speculation the Bears had also offered two first-round picks “wasn’t the case.”

The Bears’ pass-rush situation opposite Montez Sweat remains unsettled. Chicago enters 2026 counting on Dayo Odeyingbo, Austin Booker and Shemar Turner, a group carrying a level of uncertainty at a position that directly impacts the team’s defensive ceiling.

Crosby is locked into a three-year, $106.5 million extension with approximately $91.5 million in guarantees and a 2026 cap number near $35.8 million, according to Over the Cap. Any acquiring team assumes or restructures that deal.

The Raiders open the regular season Sept. 13 against the Miami Dolphins. Between now and the Nov. 3 trade deadline, the question isn’t whether Crosby’s name resurfaces. It’s which team finally handles business accordingly.