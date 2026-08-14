How to Watch Chicago Bears Preseason: Live Stream, TV Channels, Kickoff Times

Caleb Williams will watch Saturday’s preseason opener from the sideline, with Tyson Bagent set to run the Chicago Bears offense against the Cleveland Browns at Soldier Field.

Bears coach Ben Johnson confirmed the plan this week, kicking off a three-game preseason slate with high stakes for Bagent, Case Keenum and rookie Miller Moss as each jockeys for reps behind franchise quarterback Williams.

Chicago Bears Preseason Schedule and How to Watch

Chicago opens the exhibition slate Saturday, August 15 against the Cleveland Browns before back-to-back road trips, a three-game slate confirmed by SI.com. The Bears then travel to face the Cincinnati Bengals on August 22 and close the preseason at the Tennessee Titans on August 29.

Opponent Location Date Kickoff Time TV Live Stream vs. Cleveland Browns Soldier Field Saturday, Aug. 15 Noon CT / 1:00 p.m. ET FOX32, NFL Network fubo, NFL+ at Cincinnati Bengals Paycor Stadium Saturday, Aug. 22 6:00 p.m. CT / 7:00 p.m. ET FOX32 fubo, NFL+ at Tennessee Titans Nissan Stadium Saturday, Aug. 29 5:00 p.m. CT / 6:00 p.m. ET FOX32, NFL Network fubo, NFL+

All three broadcasts run on the Chicago Bears Network via FOX32, with the Browns and Titans games also simulcast nationally on NFL Network. Cord-cutters in the Chicago market can stream every game on fubo, while out-of-market fans need NFL+. In-market viewers can also access the local feed through the Chicago Bears app near kickoff.

Tyson Bagent’s Reps and Ben Johnson’s Priorities

Johnson isn’t worried about resting his starting quarterback.

“I don’t know that I need to see game snaps,” the coach said of Williams, as quoted by the Chicago Sun-Times. Johnson added that daily practice reps already give him what he needs to evaluate Williams, and he’s balancing total snap counts between practice and games to keep the roster fresh for the Sept. 13 opener at the Carolina Panthers.

That opens the door wide for Bagent, who is expected to run the entire first half against Cleveland. The undrafted-free-agent-turned-fan-favorite sounded thrilled about the assignment.

“The opportunity is everything,” Bagent said, as quoted by Bear Goggles On. “Every rep that I can get out there is an absolute dream come true to me. So I’m extremely excited and I’m looking forward to putting out good tape.”

Behind Bagent sits Keenum, a veteran mentor figure, and Moss, an undrafted rookie fighting for a practice-squad spot. The depth chart runs Williams, then Bagent, then Keenum, then Moss, and no firm snap split has been announced for the Bengals and Titans games. Johnson could still give Williams game-like reps in joint practices against both teams instead of exposing him to live preseason snaps.

Beyond the quarterback situation, Johnson wants the preseason used to settle roster battles, evaluate rookies and build chemistry on a defense working through injuries. He’s also emphasized physicality in the run game and precise ball placement in the passing attack, part of a broader push toward one of the league’s most productive offenses this season.

Last year, Johnson sat Williams for the preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins, then played him against the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. Whether a similar pattern plays out again in 2026 will depend on how the next two weeks of camp unfold.