Chicago Bears Set To Unveil New Uniforms On National Stage

The Chicago Bears went through a franchise-level reset in 2025. The emergence of the Ben Johnson era fundamentally changed the team’s tone and has set them on the competitive pace they have been striving for. While the Bears have made numerous organizational changes over the past two seasons, they just announced that they will be making a physiological one next season.

The Chicago Bears announced that they will be debuting their “Rivalries Uniforms” in Week 16 against their biggest rival on a national stage.

“The Bears’ Christmas Day matchup against the Green Bay Packers will serve as part of the NFL and Nike’s “Rivalries” program, which launched in 2025 to celebrate the traditions, communities and competitive spirit surrounding some of the league’s most iconic matchups through specially designed uniforms, apparel and fan gear inspired by each team’s local identity and culture. The 2026 season will mark the first year the Bears participate in the “Rivalries” initiative, highlighted by the debut of the team’s unique uniform during the nationally showcased matchup against the Packers. The Christmas Day game will add another chapter to one of the NFL’s most historic and recognizable divisional rivalries, while featuring enhanced entertainment, themed in-game elements and a heightened gameday atmosphere celebrating the intensity and tradition of Bears-Packers football.”

Bears Aren’t The Only Ones Getting Rivalries Uniforms Next Season

The entire NFC North, along with the AFC South, will be featured in this season’s Rivalries uniform drop.

It remains to be seen exactly what the Bears’ new threads will look like and how they will be received, but we do know that “Elements of each uniform are unique to the city and team,” based on last season’s debut. You have to wonder if the rise of Caleb Williams, Iceman moniker, will have an impact on the design. Perhaps something similar to the Buffalo Bills Cold Front look from last season.

The Bears’ uniform reveal wasn’t the only announcement the team made about their schedule for next season.

Chicago Bears Home Game Themes Revealed For 2026

The Chicago Bears also announced their Home Game Themes for next season. This is a Bears tradition that features “a season-long lineup of themed gamedays designed to celebrate the communities, traditions, causes and cultural moments connected to Bears football throughout the preseason and regular season.”

The 2026 themes begin with a Bears X Peanut Kids Game during their preseason bout with the Cleveland Browns on August 15.

Here is the rundown for the entire Regular Season:

Week 2

September 20 vs. Minnesota Vikings

Theme: Kickoff/Alumni Homecoming by Miller Lite

Giveaway: Adjustable Caps

Week 3

September 28 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Theme: Latino Heritage Month by PNC

Giveaway: “Vamos Bears” Wearable Flags

Week 4

October 4 vs. New York Jets

Theme: Crucial Catch & Real Bears Fans Wear Pink by Advocate Health Care

Giveaway: Crew-length Socks

Week 7

October 22 vs. New England Patriots

Theme: Thursday Night Football by Ticketmaster

Giveaway: Knit Headbands

Week 9

November 8 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Theme: Salute to Service by USAA

Giveaway: “Bear Down” Scarves

Week 11

November 22 vs. New Orleans Saints

Theme: Celebrating Women and Girls in Sports by Jewel-Osco

Giveaway: Clear Crossbody Bags

Week 13

December 6 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Theme: My Cause, My Cleats by Novartis

Giveaway: Knit Pom Beanies

Week 16

December 25 vs. Green Bay Packers

Theme: “Rivalries” Game

Giveaway: Double-sided Rally Towels

Week 17

January 3: vs. Detroit Lions

Theme: Fan Appreciation by Dr Pepper

Giveaway: Convertible Gloves