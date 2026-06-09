Bears QB Caleb Williams Beats Out Packers Rival Jordan Love in Key NFL Ranking

If not vindicated by his Madden 27 cover photo announcement, Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has become very popular over the past year. After leading the Bears to an NFL record seven 4th quarter comebacks last season, Williams ironically caught fire for his cold performances towards the end of games. The Iceman cometh and taketh your breath away, essentially. While Williams has fully bought into his new moniker, the fans have as well.

Williams’ popularity outpaced his divisional rival, signal-caller Jordan Love, last season. The NFLPA just released the Top 50 Player Sales list. The list calculates the amount of officially licensed NFL player products and merchandise sold from March 1st, 2025, to February 28th, 2026.

Williams slotted in at number eight on the list, one spot above Jordan Love and two spots above Micah Parsons. The remaining list goes as follows:

7) Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts

6)Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes

5)Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels

4) Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba

3) Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley

2) New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye

1) Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen

Unsprisingly, quarterbacks dominate the list. The only two non-QBs in the top nine are the Offensive Player of the Year winners from the past two seasons. Williams is behind five other QBs, including two from his same draft class. However, Williams ended the season on a better note than both Maye and Daniels and could certainly crack the top five next season.

While perhaps not the most notable achievement, it is a solid indicator of performance. Another standout season from Williams could lead him to dethrone Josh Allen for the top spot.

Bears Caleb Williams To Make Top 100 Players Debut

The NFL announced that the Top 100 Players of 2026 list will begin being revealed soon. The list features the top 100 players from last season, as its title suggests, but the catch is that it is voted on by the players themselves. Williams failed to make the list in his rookie season, but he will certainly find a slot this season. As to where is the question.

Micah Parsons has been receiving backlash for acknowledging Williams as the number one player in the league.

A clip went viral after an interviewer asked Parsons who he thought was the best player right now, to which he responded, “Yeah, Iceman”.

While Parsons has quickly pushed back on the clip, the sentiment remains. Defenders and opponents were impressed by Caleb Williams last season.

Bears Caleb Williams Likely To Surpass Jordan Love in Top 100

His late-game heroics and wild arm talent are sure to land him in the top 25. He also outpaced Jordan Love in yards, touchdowns, and head-to-head wins, which suggests he will outshine him on the list as well. Especially if his own teammate indicates Williams is the best over him.

While ultimately the sales and the rankings will mean nothing on the field, they do factor into a larger narrative. Chicago will have a massive target on their back next season as they attempt to repeat as NFC North champions and uphold the lofty Super Bowl expectations set to come their way.