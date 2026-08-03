Bears’ $40 Million Star Signing Carted Off Field With Injury: Report

The Chicago Bears just got more bad injury news, as Super Bowl champion safety Coby Bryant has suffered a leg injury and team trainers had to help him exit the practice field.

Mark Carman of CHGO Bears reported the news via X on Monday morning, August 23.

“Coby Bryant is down with his helmet off after landing awkwardly covering Cole Kmet,” Carman wrote. “Looked like a left knee. Tried to walk [it] off initially. Being taken off on cart.”

Coby Bryant Was Most Expensive Addition to Bears’ Roster During Free Agency

Chicago is counting on Bryant to serve as the lead safety in an entirely revamped group inside the secondary this season. The Bears signed the 27-year-old away from the Seattle Seahawks in free agency, paying him $40 million over three years to patrol the backline of the defense.

Bryant is set to play alongside rookie and first-round pick Dillon Thieneman (No. 25 overall), though Monday’s events could disrupt those plans depending on the severity of Bryant’s leg injury.

Bryant is a four-year NFL veteran and proved himself particularly adept against the run during his time in Seattle. He finished as the 45th-ranked safety out of 98 players who saw enough snaps to qualify in 2025, per Pro Football Focus, as well as 22nd out of 97 qualifying safeties in 2024.

For his career, Bryant has tallied 227 tackles, including nine tackles for loss, 17 pass breakups, seven interceptions, seven forced fumbles, seven quarterback hits, two sacks and a defensive touchdown.

Bears Already Battling Injury Issues in Secondary With Cornerback Kyler Gordon

Chicago’s defense is a prime candidate for regression this season after leading the league in both total turnovers and turnover margin last year, which tend to be fluky stats — though quarterback Caleb Williams‘ proven ability and focus on protecting the football, with just 13 interceptions in 34 regular season games, should help keep the Bears’ offensive giveaways consistently low.

Part of the team’s attempt to combat its defensive regression was to load up the secondary, which is clearly the strength of the unit — at least when healthy. One serious and pre-existing concern, however, was the health of nickel cornerback Kyler Gordon. He missed all but three games in 2025 and is currently sidelined with a soft tissue injury.

Bryant was a huge part of Chicago’s effort to fortify its secondary, as the Bears spent more money on him than any other player this offseason. Thieneman was also key, given Chicago used its most valuable draft asset in 2026 to acquire him at what most analysts considered strong value near the end of the first round.

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson, a two-time Pro Bowler who battled through groin issues all last season, is back to 100 percent. Meanwhile, there is competition for Tyrique Stevenson at the second outside CB spot after the Bears selected Malik Muhammad out of Texas in Round 4 back in April.

Muhammad projects as a future starter, while Stevenson is entering a contract year as a former second-round pick out of Miami.