Bears Send Strong Message on New $40M Addition Before Season

The Chicago Bears were relatively quiet during free agency this offseason, but Chicago did make one big-time signing, inking former Seattle Seahawks safety Coby Bryant to a three-year, $40 million deal.

Bryant, 27, is set to start at safety alongside rookie Dillon Thieneman and make an immediate impact, as he allowed the 2nd-lowest passer rating among safeties in 2025 (51.4, min. 25 targets in coverage) according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

After one day of training camp, defensive coordinator Dennis Allen shared his thoughts on what Bryant brings to the team.

Dennis Allen Comments on Coby Bryant

Speaking with the media on July 29th, Dennis Allen believes Coby Bryant is an impressive player who ‘epitomizes the way’ the Bears want to play on defense.

“I love his play style. I think it epitomizes the way we want to play the game. He plays fast, he plays violent. He’s smart, he’s instinctive. He just does a lot of really good things. He was an impressive guy to watch on tape, and I think when you watched him on their defense, I thought his play demeanor was contagious.”

Bryant, speaking with the media later, also commented on how he wants to present himself in Chicago, saying, “The biggest thing I want to do is be known for energy. That’s something that I’ve always want to, you know, be known for. I feel like it can be contagious, and like I said, just bring other guys along with me as well.”

When talking about signing Bryant, general manager Ryan Poles echoed some of the same sentiment Allen was talking about during training camp.

“When we watched Coby’s tape he was a guy that got us excited. Because again, he played our style of ball, he played fast, he played physically. Those are the things that (Dennis Allen) is looking for, that we’re looking for. We thought there was leadership there. He’s young and we had to adapt to that and we had the opportunity to bring a really good player in and that’s the decision that we made.”

Bryant Comments on Dillon Thieneman, Jaylon Johnson

As for teaming up with some notable players in the secondary, Bryant shared his thoughts on Dillon Thieneman and Jaylon Johnson.

Regarding Thieneman: “He’s very knowledgeable, he knows the game and I don’t really have to tell him too much and we’re on the same page every snap of the ball. We can communicate off the field as well. He’s going to be a great young player for sure, and I’m excited to play along with him.”

Regarding Johnson: “Yeah I’ve been watching his tape since college. He’s an elite competitor, dominant man, can tackle, makes plays on the ball. We connected right away early. Me and him have a great connection early. Excited to be playing with him.”

Even though he’s a new addition to the team, it sounds like Bryant is already cementing himself as a leader on defense. And one of the most underrated free agency acquisitions from this offseason.