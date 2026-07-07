Every offseason, executives, coaches, and scouts rank the top players at each position in the NFL, with the top corners being announced on July 7th. Chicago Bears CB1 Jaylon Johnson failed to make the top 10 list, landing as an honorable mention.

“Time on task has been an issue,” an NFL personnel evaluator said regarding the Bears All-Pro corner. “He missed a lot of camp and game action. But he’s young (27), so he should be able to get back to his top form. He’s got juice when he’s full tilt.”

It’s a fair evaluation for Johnson, who appeared in just seven games in 2025 after not missing a game in 2024.

However, his recent message is now back in the spotlight.

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson’s Message in Spotlight Amid Recent Evaluation

Jaylon Johnson is looking forward to reminding people, including the executives, coaches, and scouts who come up with these rankings every offseason, that he’s still one of the top corners in the NFL.

“I’m just looking forward to this season and really just reminding a lot of people who I am and I’m one of the best guys to play this game. So I’m just looking forward to that opportunity.”

For those who are interested, ESPN’s top ten corners are the following:

Head coach Ben Johnson commented on Johnson and nickel back Kyler Gordon returning to the lineup after both starters missed a huge chunk of time last season, saying, “It’s almost like we’re starting over completely again in terms of relationship building and starting off on the right track. But we’re a better team, we’re certainly a better defense, when those two guys are out there. There’s a reason why they’re paid the way they’re paid. We need them out there.”

If Not Johnson, There Are Options That Lie Beyond Him

Hopefully this isn’t the case, but if Johnson regresses or suffers another injury, the Bears have depth.

Tyrique Stevenson, who should play at a high level given he’s in the final year of his rookie deal and looking to get an extension, will likely start on the opposite side of Johnson.

The Bears drafted Texas corner Malik Muhammad in the fourth round, who said earlier this offseason that he wants to be a starter and models his game after Johnson, saying, “In a couple of my interviews, if they were to ask me who were some of the corners that I watch in the league, I would mention Jaylon Johnson and be like ‘he’s actually nice.’ I don’t watch a lot of the new age corners. I’m really like an old school corner, but Jaylon Johnson is one of the guys that I mention.”

And don’t forget Terell Smith, who’s returning from a season-ending injury he sustained last offseason.

And who knows, the Bears could have a surprise undrafted corner or rookie on the roster, or even go out and sign/trade for another CB.