Bears OC Clears Air on ‘Disappointed’ Colston Loveland

It is hard to identify a player who has underperformed expectations more through the first two games of the NFL season than Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland.

Loveland, a top-10 pick in the 2025 draft, started his rookie year slowly as well before coming on like a freight train at the end of the regular season and into the playoffs. Regular football fans and fantasy fanatics alike projected a big season for the Bears tight end, who continues to see a huge snap count and route share in head coach Ben Johnson’s run-first offense.

But Loveland’s regular participation in a scheme built to keep him both on the field and involved quite often has not translated into production on any meaningful scale through Chicago’s 1-1 start. He has tallied just one catch for three yards on five targets through two contests.

And while it would not be surprising or uncommon for Loveland to be frustrated or annoyed at this point, offensive coordinator Press Taylor clarified that the TE is “disappointed” for an entirely different reason while also reminding everyone on Friday, September 25 that Chicago remains very early in its 2026 campaign.

“Every single week all of our guys have their primary plays. We have played two games,” Taylor said, per CHGO Bears. “I think he was disappointed last week because we lost the game.”

Colston Loveland Likely Without Caleb Williams, Tyson Bagent on Monday Night Football

It is difficult to see things going any slower for Loveland this weekend, but there is a chance of that outcome given the circumstances.

A strong defensive unit is coming to town when the Philadelphia Eagles arrive in the Windy City for a Monday Night Football showdown at the end of the league’s Week 3 slate of games.

Beyond that, starting quarterback Caleb Williams is likely out with a hamstring injury, while backup signal-caller Tyson Bagent does not yet appear on track to play after hitting the mandatory concussion protocol on Tuesday after self-reporting symptoms.

Colston Loveland Could Benefit From Case Keenum Start Against Eagles

The way things look approximately 72 hours before kickoff at Soldier Field is that third-string quarterback Case Keenum will step into the starting role, and he has not taken a regular season snap in the NFL since 2023.

Common logic dictates that Chicago will lean heavily on its run game, especially with left tackle Ozzy Trapilo potentially re-entering the lineup for the first time since tearing his patellar tendon against the Green Bay Packers in January. D’Andre Swift remains the RB1, but backup Kyle Monangai was also back at practice Friday after a knee injury held him out earlier in the week.

Philadelphia, though, will no doubt expect that strategy from the Bears and is likely to load the box up against the run until Keenum forces the Eagles defense to respect the pass.

That could actually be a good thing for Loveland and his mini-drought of statistical production, as tight ends often serve as short-to-mid-yardage safety valves for QBs — particularly backups and/or those who haven’t been in a meaningful game situation for some time.

Chicago is also likely to line up in a lot of 12 and 13 personnel, two- and three-tight end sets, from which it can effectively run the football and pass from the cover of a pre-snap schematic disguise. That type of strategy should also prove beneficial for Loveland.