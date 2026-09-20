Bears’ Colston Loveland Drops True Feelings on Loss to Vikings

The Chicago Bears offense struggled to get much going as the Minnesota Vikings secured a 9-3 Week 2 win. A combination of bad weather and Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores held the Bears to three points after they scored 59 points in Week 1.

Moreover, Chicago lost Caleb Williams in the fourth quarter, but he made the quarterback uncomfortable while he was out there. Before his injury, Williams went 15-for-26 on his pass attempts for 138 passing yards, one interception, and a passer rating of 56.2.

The Bears lost Williams at a crucial moment in the red zone, pushing for a touchdown. Furthermore, that drive ended with a blocked field goal.

After the loss, Bears tight end Colston Loveland spoke to Marquee Sports Network to share his thoughts on the loss as he had a quiet day, recording one reception on three targets for three receiving yards.

“Just a sloppy day,” Loveland said postgame. “Penalties, turnovers. We knew coming in, whoever wins the turnover margin is probably gonna win this game, and we didn’t do that. So just a lot of things we got to clean up, but [Tyson Bagent] fought and gave a lot of effort, which is good to see.”

Colston Loveland on Vikings’ Defense, Bad Weather

Additionally, Loveland praised the Vikings defense but admitted that what Minnesota showed is what they expected to see on offense. The Bears tight end also didn’t blame the weather for the offense not getting anything going.

“I don’t think it was anything too crazy,” Loveland added. “They do everything. You’re never going to know what they’re going to do, but you expect everything. So nothing crazy. They’re just a great defense. You could say so, but we’re in the Midwest. We deal with these things all the time, so we should be able to use that as an advantage.”

Carson Wentz on Offensive Approach Against the Bears

Nonetheless, on the Vikings’ side, Carson Wentz spoke to the media and shared their offensive approach when seeing the defense make life difficult for the Bears’ offense.

“You want to be smart, be smart with the football, protect the ball,” Wentz told reporters postgame. “No negative plays, no big plays that can kind of cost you the game, so to speak. With a defense like we have, that’s kind of the mindset. We want to play attack-minded football.

“The way the weather was today, obviously we were a little limited by some of that. And not that that’s an excuse, but it was, hey, let’s run the rock. Let’s try and stay on the field. We would love to convert more third downs than we did today. But yeah, when the defense is playing like that, it’s like, ‘Hey, we don’t need to score a lot.'”

It wasn’t a pretty game for Wentz, who went 11-for-20 on his pass attempts for 143 passing yards and a passer rating of 77.7. Moreover, the veteran QB was sacked three times, but despite the hits, he didn’t turn the ball over, and no one else on the Vikings offense made a costly mistake that led to a turnover.