Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is off to a great start in the offseason, with ESPN analyst Courtney Cronin noting that his comfort level in the offense has grown, as evidenced throughout OTAs and minicamp.

“It’s a hell of a lot more fun for me than it was last year just because it was — I was saying it to [running backs coach Eric Studesville], ‘Dude, I feel like I was drowning trying to breathe or stay alive and wait for a boat to come around last year,'” Williams said. “Now this year, it’s being able to start where we finished last year, playcalls and words and verbiage and speak the same language, and now it’s being able to grow more from an earlier stage than maybe doing it a little bit earlier in the season or halfway through the season, speaking on things that really help throughout the year. That’s the advantage.”

It feels weird not seeing a new quarterback trying to acclimate himself in Chicago, and knowing that Williams is the franchise QB Bears fans have been waiting for has to feel good.

And it’s not just the fans that believe that Williams is the real deal.

Bears QB Caleb Williams Earning Widespread NFL Praise Before Season

According to NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, Caleb Williams is viewed around the league as a top 10 quarterback in the NFL.

“Caleb Williams is looked at around the league as a Top 10 QB and one of the very best closers in the NFL….the key they’re working on in minicamp, OTAs and Training Camp is getting him to work inside the pocket to take the layups when they’re there, the checkdowns, the easy completions….but with Caleb Williams right now…..he’s the type of player that can make plays only Patrick Mahomes could make before him. He’s got that ceiling right now. So big things for the Bears in year three.”

Those wow plays that guys like Williams and Mahomes make are great, but what 18 must focus on is getting those easy passes completed. In 2025, Williams had a 58.1% completion percentage, which has been a topic of conversation among fans this offseason.

How much of that can you put on the receivers and lack of familarity on the offensive system, is up to interpretation. What’s not up for interpretation is the statistics, and Bears’ QB coach J.T. Barrett wants Williams to ‘take what the defense is giving’ him.

“We don’t have to work as hard for our money,” Barrett said. “There’s times where we could just work through our progression and get the ball out on time instead of having to create and extend plays.”

Williams Comments on Potential Move to Indiana

Just about everyone has given their opinion on the Bears’ potential move to Indiana, and Caleb Williams is the latest to share his thoughts.

“I’m going to play wherever there’s 120 by 53 and ⅓ and it’s marked up with white lines and two end zones. I’m OK with whatever. Whatever decision they make is whatever decision they make. I just want some green and my teammates and coaches and another team out there and fans.”

Others, like Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher, have been more critical of the potential move to Indiana.

“I do not like the Bears playing anywhere but Soldier Field. Even if they went to Arlington Heights, which is in Illinois, they’re building a dome. And I think if they go to Indiana it’ll be in a dome. I don’t like the idea of them playing in a dome anywhere.”

The hope is the Bears can figure out a way to build the new stadium in Chicago, but that might not be a reality at this point.