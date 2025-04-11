Bears Insider Confirms Recent Rumor About QB Tyson Bagent

Tyson Bagent’s job as Caleb Williams‘ backup may not be all that secure anymore.

Now heading into Year 3, Bagent has served as QB2 for the Chicago Bears over the previous two seasons, but that could change after the team signed veteran Case Keenum. The Bears recently added Keenum to provide mentorship to both Bagent and Williams, but his addition sparked rumors Bagent’s role as QB2 may be in danger. One insider close to the team confirmed this.

“One thing I expect from Ben Johnson and the new coaching staff is more legitimate competition for jobs — all over the place,” insider Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune wrote on April 10.

“I think the Bears fell into a spot the past couple of years where ‘competition’ for jobs was more lip service than legitimate battles. A fresh set of eyes from new coaches, especially if they can start the process with no preconceived notions, should create real competition, and of course that should extend to the No. 2 quarterback job. Bagent or Keenum should have to win that spot behind Caleb Williams.”

Why Tyson Bagent Could Win Bears’ Backup QB Role

Full of pluck and confidence, Bagent has shown poise and quick decision-making in limited action so far in his young NFL career.

He entered the league after a record-setting tenure at Division II Shepherd University, where he threw for over 17,000 yards and 159 touchdowns. Despite his prolific college production, he went undrafted in 2023 but found a role with the Bears.

His rookie year, Bagent had four starts, filling in for an injured Justin Fields. Across those starts and additional relief appearances, he completed 65.7% of his passes for 859 yards, three touchdowns and six interceptions, with a passer rating of 71.4

Last season, Bagent saw limited playing time as the Bears transitioned from Fields to Williams. He completed seven of 11 passes for 74 yards, with no TDs or INTs.

His upside remains relatively modest compared to higher-profile backups, but his mental toughness, quick release and low-cost contract still make him a valuable asset heading into 2025. Bagent has become a fan favorite due to his team-first attitude and his willingness to step in and play hard whenever needed. But he may be overmatched this year.

Why Case Keenum Could Win Bears Backup QB Role

Signing with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2012, Keenum’s NFL career took off in 2013. Over 12 seasons, he has played for eight different teams and has become known as one of the league’s most reliable journeymen quarterbacks.

His most memorable season came in 2017 with the Minnesota Vikings, when he started 14 games, completed 67.6% of his passes for 3,547 yards, 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and led the Vikings to the NFC Championship after orchestrating the memorable “Minneapolis Miracle” against the New Orleans Saints.

Overall, through 2024, Keenum has 65 starts and a 29–36 record in those games. He has 15,165 passing yards, 80 touchdowns, 55 interceptions and a 62.3% career completion percentage.

Though never seen as a franchise quarterback, Keenum has consistently proved capable of managing games, extending plays and thriving when surrounded by strong supporting casts. His playoff résumé was brief but impactful, totaling three postseason games during the 2017 season.

Now in the twilight of his career at 37, Keenum has frequently served as a mentor to younger quarterbacks, most recently C.J. Stroud in Houston.

It goes without saying that Keenum’s experience gives him an edge over Bagent, but as Biggs noted, the team is expected to get a lot more competitive under first-year coach Johnson.

Both Bagent and Keenum came into the league as UDFAs, relying on intelligence, quick decision-making and accuracy rather than elite arm strength or athleticism.

At 24 years old, Bagent has time on his side, but can he show the same kind of adaptability, leadership and consistency that allowed Keenum to transition from an afterthought into one of the league’s most trusted backup quarterbacks? We’ll find out very soon.