Bears May Target Projected $7 Million RB Who ‘Could Bring Some Balance’

Whether the Chicago Bears add another running back promises to be one of the most compelling plot lines of the summer.

The Bears are expected to utilize a run-heavy offense now that head coach Ben Johnson has taken the reins. During his tenure as the Detroit Lions‘ offensive coordinator, Johnson used a dual-back system featuring David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs that yielded nearly 3,000 yards from scrimmage in 2023. The Bears’ top running back, D’Andre Swift, amassed 1,345 yards from scrimmage last season, a career high — but the team doesn’t have anyone capable of sharing the load alongside him as a featured back.

Along with Swift, the Bears currently have Roschon Johnson, Travis Homer, Ian Wheeler and rookie seventh-round pick Kyle Monangai filling out their RBs room. With several running backs still available in free agency, one name is starting to emerge as a possible addition: J.K. Dobbins.

Rumors have circulated that former Cleveland Browns standout Nick Chubb could also be an option, but multiple analysts and insiders close to the team think Dobbins might be Chicago’s best option.

Brad Biggs: RB J.K. Dobbins Makes More Sense for Chicago Bears Than Nick Chubb

As of May 1, Dobbins is an unrestricted free agent, having been tendered by the Los Angeles Chargers. This tender allows the Chargers to receive potential compensatory draft picks in 2026 if Dobbins signs elsewhere by July 22, and considering Los Angeles selected RB Omarion Hampton in the first round of the draft, Dobbins will be looking for other opportunities.

“Dobbins, who is three years younger than Chubb, would make more sense,” insider Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune wrote on April 30.

Scott Bair of Marquee Sports Network agrees. “He could bring some balance to the room, and he’s just 26,” Bair wrote about Dobbins.

After a standout tenure at Ohio State, Dobbins was taken by the Baltimore Ravens in the second round (55th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. His impact was immediate. As a rookie, he rushed for 805 yards and nine touchdowns on 134 carries, averaging an impressive 6.0 yards per carry. Unfortunately, the injury bug bit him early in his career.

Dobbins suffered a significant knee injury that sidelined him for the entire 2021 season and also limited his play in subsequent years. But when healthy, he’s a solid playmaker, and he’s still young.

A Look at What Dobbins Brings to the Table

In 2024, with the Chargers, Dobbins led the team with 905 rushing yards and nine TDs over 13 games. Over his four-year NFL career, he has accumulated 2,252 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns, also hauling in 59 passes for 330 yards and a receiving score.

His performance in 2024 reaffirmed his value, and if healthy, his combination of vision, burst and receiving skills make him a huge asset. Johnson loves RBs who can contribute as receivers, and Dobbins meets that criteria. He should also be an affordable option.

PFF has him projected to sign a two-year deal worth $7 million, with $4 million guaranteed. The Bears can certainly afford that.

With second-year QB Caleb Williams and an offense already featuring the likes of Swift, DJ Moore and rookie TE Colston Loveland, adding a dynamic runner like Dobbins to the mix certainly intrigues. The Bears may have competition for his services, but if they’re keen on adding another RB to pair with Swift, Dobbins remains a name to watch.