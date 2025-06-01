3 Potential Cut Candidates for Chicago Bears Amid 2025 OTAs

The Chicago Bears are neck deep in their first real evaluation period of the 2025 NFL offseason with head coach Ben Johnson and his new coaching staff.

For some established players, it is an opportunity for them to get to know the coaches and learning the details of the new schemes and concepts on their side of the ball. For others with less roster security, though, each practice can serve as a vital opportunity to impress Johnson’s new staff and improve their chances at making the 53-man roster.

With that in mind, here are three potential cut candidates for the Bears who will need to make the most of OTAs and summer’s training camp to avoid missing the final roster:

RB Travis Homer

The Bears did not make the splash at running back that many believed they would in the 2025 NFL draft, though they still walked away with an intriguing seventh-round rookie in former Rutgers standout Kyle Monangai. They might also still add further to the position group if they emerge from OTAs feeling like they need something more, which could lead them to sign a veteran free agent, such as Nick Chubb or J.K. Dobbins.

Even if the Bears do not add more talent, though, Travis Homer has no promises about his role in 2025. Chicago re-signed him to a one-year contract in free agency due to his familiarity and reliability on special teams, but new running backs coach Eric Bieniemy will want to make sure he can help out on offense to before giving him a spot. If the Bears work through training camp and find that Roschon Johnson, Monangai and Ian Wheeler can offer them more in both phases, they could part ways with Homer.

G/C Ryan Bates

Ryan Bates is a curious roster case. The Bears traded a 2024 fourth-round pick to the Buffalo Bills to acquire the versatile interior offensive lineman last offseason and seemed intent on easing him into the lineup as their new starting right guard in the first week of the regular season, but a shoulder injury significantly derailed his season and limited him to just three games (105 total snaps). According to The Chicago Tribune’s Brad Biggs, Bates even contemplated his retirement because of the issues with his left shoulder.

Months later, the Bears have completely rebuilt the interior of their offensive line with new starters Joe Thuney, Drew Dalman and Jonah Jackson. They also added rookie guard/center Luke Newman in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL draft, giving them more depth for the backup spots in the rotation alongside Bates. Based on experience, Bates should still have a good chance to win a roster spot, but the Bears would free up $3.5 million in cap space if they released Bates in favor of Bill Murray or Ricky Stromberg.

DT Zacch Pickens

Zacch Pickens has struggled to make a notable impact in the two years since the Bears selected him in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft. In 26 career games, he has just 39 total tackles with 1.5 sacks, two tackles for loss and four quarterback hits. He also dealt with a groin injury early in 2024 that limited him to just nine games and allowed preseason trade acquisition Chris Williams to overtake him in the interior rotation.

While Pickens is still talented enough to make a case for the 53-man roster, he will have a tougher time with veteran Grady Jarrett and second-round rookie Shemar Turner in the fold now. The Bears also return Gervon Dexter Sr., Andrew Billings (who missed the second half of the 2024 season with a torn pectoral) and Williams, giving him plenty of competition for what could realistically be just five roster spots for defensive tackles.