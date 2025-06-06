‘Undeniable’ Mindset Could Propel Bears RB to Major Accolade

Chicago Bears’ running back D’Andre Swift is entering the 2025 NFL season with a huge chip on his shoulder. After spending his early years in a rotational role with the Detroit Lions and only enjoying one breakout season with the Philadelphia Eagles, Swift now finds himself back with his former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who is now the head coach of the Bears.

He now heads into 2025 with a whole different set of circumstances.

“If they brought somebody in, if they do or they don’t, my mindset was to come in and go to work, and to be undeniable, to be honest with you,” Swift said in a recent press conference.

Why D’Andre Swift Could Be the NFL’s Next Rushing Champion

Bleacher Report recently listed Swift among the select few running backs who could win their first rushing title this upcoming season.

“Swift will be running behind two-time All-Pro Joe Thuney, Drew Dalman, who’s an ascending center, and Jonah Jackson, a former Lion familiar with Johnson’s system.”

That’s no small praise, but when you consider the pieces around him and the mindset he’s carrying into the year, it’s clear why the stars might finally be aligning.

According to Marquee Sports Network’s Scott Blair, Swift is preparing for a “heavy workload” in 2025.

“He’s putting in the work to be physically ready for a heavy workload. If the running back room stays the same, he’ll be in line for one. This upcoming campaign will have some advantages, including a revamped interior offensive line full of productive veterans.”

Under Johnson, Detroit’s offense ranked seventh in rush attempts in 2023 and third in 2024. If Johnson brings a similar philosophy to Chicago, and all signs indicate he will, then Swift could see a workload unlike anything he’s had in the past. And unlike his earlier years marred by injuries (he missed 10 games between 2020 and 2023), Swift enters 2025 healthy and eager to prove he’s more than capable of carrying the load.

A Rejuvenated Mindset and a Meaningful Reunion with Ben Johnson

Beyond the physical preparation and scheme fit, Swift’s mindset may be his greatest weapon.

“Everybody has an opinion. Everyone is entitled to their own opinion. My job is to come in here and continue to work. I’m excited for this season. I know who I am and what I’m about.”

Swift also spoke in high regard about his reunion with Johnson, noting the shift in culture and leadership that has taken place in Chicago since the offensive guru arrived.

“Another opportunity, first and foremost, with everybody new, the coaching staff. The culture, that’s changing, you could tell that Ben has been doing a hell of a job so far,” Swift said. “Day in and day out, everything he’s doing is going to be better for this organization and for this city.”

He also sees personal growth in Johnson, adding, “More serious, because he has to be…he’s done a hell of a job, just seeing him transition…just seeing his growth, as a coach and as a man. Excited to play for him again.”

Many fans may have jumped the gun too early on Swift. With Johnson calling the shots and a revamped offensive line, the Bears may have their first rushing champion in a long time.