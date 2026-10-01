Bears RB D’Andre Swift Breaks Silence on QB Decision Ahead of Jets Game

The Chicago Bears have a quarterback conundrum of sorts heading into Week 4 against the New York Jets, as head coach Ben Johnson must decide between Case Keenum and Tyson Bagent in Caleb Williams‘ absence.

Running back D’Andre Swift spoke with reporters on Wednesday, September 30 and chimed in on the QB call to come later this week.

“With how detailed that room is and with the job assignments and how they are, they kind of control the huddle when they’re in there. When they hand them opportunities, they all do a great job,” Swift said, per Chris Emma of The Score. “Whoever they put out there, we have the utmost belief that they’re going to be able to get the job done.”

Ben Johnson Keeping QB Decision Between Case Keenum, Tyson Bagent Secret From Jets

Keenum proved Swift’s point with a 247-yard and two-TD pass performance against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football to close out the NFL slate of Week 3 games. He also rushed for a third score.

Despite that, Johnson remained vague on Chicago’s plans for the QB1 role when speaking to reporters on Wednesday.

“The direction [we will go at quarterback has] already been made, so we’ll be in good shape for Sunday,” Johnson said, per Courtney Cronin of ESPN.

Essentially, Johnson is saying the Bears have made their choice. However, by not committing to it publicly, he reserves the right to change his mind if there is any call to do so over the next few days. Chicago also keeps the starter shrouded in mystery from everyone, including the Jets, which could create at least a slight competitive edge for the Bears heading into a game that could vault them to 3-1.

Tyson Bagent Can Offer Bears Some Advantages Against Jets That Case Keenum Can’t

If Johnson’s ability to out-duel defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and the Eagles with Keenum is any indication, he may opt for Bagent rather than trotting out the 38-year-old veteran QB for a second consecutive week.

New York has minimal film on Keenum who had not thrown a regular-season pass since 2023 before Monday night. However, the Jets can glean a decent amount about how Johnson wants to employ Keenum and how he built the offense around him just last week.

Bagent, meanwhile, has not started a game since 2023, his rookie campaign, and has thrown just 15 passes in eight appearances since that season. He is 12 years younger than Keenum and has a distinctly different style of play.

By dangling both as options over the next several days, Johnson can force the Jets to prepare for both players, which means more work for everyone in New York and ultimately a little less preparation for whoever actually starts for Chicago on Sunday at Soldier Field.

But by going with Bagent, Johnson can potentially do the same thing he did with Keenum against the Eagles in Week 3 — confuse and disrupt a visiting defense and earn the Bears another home win.