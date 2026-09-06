Bears Predicted to Soon Part Ways With $24 Million Star

The Chicago Bears achieved unexpected success last season, and more of the same in 2026 could mean some tough decisions once the year concludes.

One of the greatest risks comes in the form of starting running back D’Andre Swift, who is entering the final season of his three-year, $24 million deal.

Swift produced arguably the best campaign of his six-year NFL career in 2025, in part because he was playing in Ben Johnson’s system. But that system should only become more refined this season, and Swift will play the 2027 campaign at only 28 years old.

That could result in strong pursuit of Swift from other outfits around the league, while Chicago is likely to have confidence it can replace Swift’s production, or at least much of it, with a less expensive player.

Given all of that as context, Anthony Miller of FanSided predicted on Saturday, September 5 that Swift will play his last season in the Windy City in 2026.

“Swift had a career season in 2025, but at some point, Ben Johnson is going to want to get younger at running back and find a new speed guy who can complement Kyle Monangai’s power well,” Miller wrote. “Also, the draft will provide Chicago a cheaper option since Swift is playing well enough to earn a good contract. It doesn’t feel like Swift will be back, even if he has another career season for the Bears.”

Kyle Monangai Remains Sidelined With Knee Injury, as Regular Season Approaches

Monangai, a seventh-round pick in 2025 who was one of the strongest Day 3 draft picks in the entire league, will play in Chicago on an inexpensive deal for the next three years.

However, he is currently battling a hyperextended knee that could keep him sidelined into the regular season. Swift spoke about Monangai’s condition during a media session last week.

“He’s out there working. I watched him work, run today. He looked good to me,” Swift told reporters, per Alyssa Barbieri of USA Today’s Bears Wire. “He’s in good spirits, but (I’m) just telling him to take it one day at a time. Nobody’s rushing him. He’ll come back when he’s ready.”

Swift also left practice with an injury on Thursday, though Adam Schefter of ESPN reported later that day that Swift was only dealing with a cramp.

Zavier Scott Could Provide Alternative in Bears’ RB Room

One early-season alternative to Monangai who can also provide explosive play potential is Zavier Scott, whom the Bears signed away from the Minnesota Vikings following that team’s decision to cut the fourth-year RB during the 53-man roster cutdown at the end of August.

Roschon Johnson is currently on the active roster as a member of the Bears’ top 53 and designated as the third-string running back, though he garnered just two carries last season. The only other RB connected to Chicago is Salvon Ahmed, who is also part of the practice squad alongside Scott.

The Bears open the regular season against the Carolina Panthers on September 13.