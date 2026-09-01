Bears Ben Johnson Opens Up About Rome Odunze’s Role Post Foot Injury

When discussing the Chicago Bears offense, it sometimes feels like wide receiver Rome Odunze gets lost in the mix. Caleb Williams, Colston Loveland, and Luther Burden typically command a lot of the hype about the upcoming season. All are expected to break out in some capacity. The most popular headline Odunze caught this offseason came from a comment he made about his recovery from a broken foot he suffered last season.

Odunze stated back in June, “It’s not from a standpoint that I’m like always in pain, but the way my foot broke, there’s calluses in there that creates a different type of foot structure with those bones — different things that kind of shifts things around. So my new normal was kind of what I am going into.”

Odunze finished his comments with, “I don’t think that’s anything that’s going to prohibit me or keep me from making plays.”

While Odunze made clear at the end that he should be fine and not limited in any way, many headlines only focused on how the injury is still affecting him. The biggest takeaway for many was, “Rome Odunze will never be the same.”

So despite being a former top-10 pick who is entering his prime as the Bears’ number one wide receiver, the perception has shifted.

Ben Johnson addressed the media on Tuesday and praised Odunze’s impact and role within the offense.

Rome Odunze Will Be A Key Cog In The Chicago Bears Offense

“Mr. Consistency” is how head coach Ben Johnson labeled Odunze. “I know the dialogue about his foot and all that. And yet, I mean, you didn’t see any setback from that regard. I thought he looked completely healthy.”

Odunze flashed when fully healthy last season. He scored five touchdowns across the first four weeks of 2025. The foot injury cut his hot streak short, but for 2026 he will once again become a focal point of the offense.

“I showed a highlight of him to the team just the other day…cracking one of the safeties in the joint practice [with the Tennessee Titans]’, Johnson shared. “I mean, that inspires me to not want to get him the football, but I need to get him the football…He’s doing all the little things, the things that maybe other people don’t notice, and the coaching staff is very appreciative of because it’s going to help us win games. He’s going to be a key cog in what we do.”

While other playmakers on the Bears offense may be receiving more hype, don’t be surprised if Odunze’s name begins to creep into those conversations once the season kicks off.

Caleb Williams Shift In Mentality Mirrors The Bears Outlook for 2026

Johnson also spoke on the mental shift he’s seen from Caleb Williams entering this season. “I’ve seen a very composed person every time he steps into the building,” Johnson stated. “This guy, you know, might have had a little goofy to him a year ago, and I use that term with love, and now you just see a more serious player, and intent every time I’m around him.”

Like Williams’ demeanor, the Bears’ perception as an organization has shifted. Chicago is no longer a goofy amalgamation of talent, but a legitimate Super Bowl contender who should be taken seriously.