Bears Receive Important D’Andre Swift Injury News Ahead of Week 5

The Chicago Bears managed to pick up another win in Week 4 without star quarterback Caleb Williams, as they grinded their way to a 23-12 win over the New York Jets. Chicago’s rushing attack powered the team to victory, but in a twist, it was Kyle Monangai, not D’Andre Swift, who led the way.

After fumbling early in the game, Swift saw Monangai get the lion’s share of the work out of the backfield for the Bears in their beatdown of the Jets. However, it was revealed that Swift is dealing with hip and knee injuries, which also could have been why the team decided to roll with Monangai. While he didn’t play much against New York, it sounds like Chicago believes Swift will be good to go for Week 5.

Bears Expect D’Andre Swift to Play in Week 5

Entering the season, Chicago was expecting to utilize Swift as the 1A to Monangai’s 1B in the running back room. Instead, for the most part, Swift dominated the workload out of the backfield to begin the year. Through four games, Swift has racked up 311 yards and three touchdowns on 69 carries, while also catching 10 passes for another 84 yards.

That changed drastically in Week 4, though. After getting 10 carries in each of the Bears’ first three games, Monangai received 30 carries to Swift’s 15 against the Jets, and he put up some big numbers, as he racked up 146 yards and two scores on the ground. However, Monangai is also dealing with a turf toe injury, so his status is up in the air for Week 5, too.

Considering how Swift practiced in limited fashion on Thursday, while Monangai didn’t suit up at all, it seems like the former Pro Bowler has a better shot at playing on Sunday. Sure enough, while he still has some work to do, NFL insider Ian Rapoport revealed that the Bears are expecting to have Swift at their disposal for their big divisional matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

“He’s dealing with a hip injury and a knee injury that has been lingering. The belief is that he should be able to go (on Sunday),” Rapoport said on “SportsCenter.”

Bears Need a Bounce-Back Game From D’Andre Swift in Week 5

Getty The Bears announced injury updates on D’Andre Swift and 11 other players ahead of Chicago’s Week 5 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

With Williams sidelined by a hamstring injury, there’s been an added emphasis on the rushing attack for the Bears in recent weeks. Having both Swift and Monangai gives Chicago different looks it can turn to on the ground, but if only Swift plays, that means he’s going to have to quickly recover from what was his worst game of the young season in Week 4.

The good news for Swift and the Bears is that they are playing a Packers team that has looked lifeless on both sides of the ball through four games. Considering how this is a heated division rivalry, though, you can bet Green Bay is going to give Chicago its best punch, which is why a big outing will be needed from Swift if the team intends to earn its fourth win of the season.