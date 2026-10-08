Bears Get Bad News, as Caleb Williams’ Return Likely Moved Back

The Chicago Bears did not bother putting Caleb Williams on the injured reserve list (IR) following his Grade 2 hamstring strain in the fourth quarter of the team’s Week 2 contest against the Minnesota Vikings, which indicated Chicago was hopeful its QB could return by Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons. Now, however, it appears unlikely that will be the case.

Dan Widerer of The Athletic reported on Thursday, October 8 that while word on Williams’ progress from inside the organization is generally good, the way the schedule shakes out is pointing more toward a Week 8 return for the third-year quarterback rather than Week 6.

“Bears QB Caleb Williams has yet to practice since straining his right hamstring in Week 2. 🚨BUT … 🚨 Williams is progressing notably with his on-field recovery steps,” Widerer wrote on X. “Per those in the know, he has looked spry and comfortable taking drops, planting, slinging it around.”

“The Bears do have a scheduling quirk that could factor into Williams’ clearance,” Wiederer continued in a second post. “After a Week 6 Sunday game in Atlanta, Bears face quick Thursday night turnaround before home v NE. (Then an extra-long turnaround before 11/1 MNF game in Seattle.)”

Bears’ Run Game Easily Best in NFL Across 4 Weeks of Season

Tyson Bagent will start against the banged up Green Bay Packers on Sunday, while Case Keenum will serve as his backup.

Keenum started Week 3 against the Philadelphia Eagles, while Bagent got essentially all the work in Week 4 against the New York Jets. Chicago rolled both teams by double-digits with relative ease.

The Bears have the best run game in the NFL through early October, averaging nearly 200 yards on the ground per contest (196.3 yards). That is more than 15 yards per game better than the next-best team (Atlanta) and more than 50 yards per outing superior to 28 of the league’s other 31 member franchises, save for the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens.

Chicago’s domination on the ground has also rendered the offense the best overall producers of yardage through four weeks, with an average of 429 yards per contest.

The Bears consume the clock like no other offense in the NFL as a result, which has kept the defense off the field and helped that unit surrender just 28 total points over the past three games. Chicago’s defense, which is still incomplete and dealing with some meaningful injury concerns of its own, has given up just 282.3 yards per contest, which is currently third league-wide.

Caleb Williams’ Return Could Vault Bears Into Super Bowl Conversation

The Bears’ advanced statistics are essentially just as good as the litany of traditional ones listed above, all of which is to say that Chicago appears just fine with Williams out.

And based on Green Bay’s extreme difficulties running the football or protecting quarterback Jordan Love due to injury concerns and new faces across its offensive line, there is plenty of call for optimism heading into Lambeau Field this weekend.

Still, considering the success without Williams, Chicago could see itself as legitimate Super Bowl contenders, or even title favorites, if its starting quarterback can return and continue progressing as he has to this point under head coach Ben Johnson.

The Bears are scoring just 25 points per game over the last two weeks, while they produced a whopping 59 points against the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 with Williams on the field and the offense at full throttle.

Williams’ return and a couple of mercenary moves on defense could have Chicago fans feeling like its the 1985-86 season all over again come winter.