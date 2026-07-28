Bears Panic Meter Rising Regarding Darnell Wright Amid Vikings News

The Chicago Bears have a glaring need to extend star right tackle Darnell Wright, and the organization has had plenty of opportunitites to get the deal done earlier in the offseason.

At least, that’s what it looked like from the outside.

The Bears, currently sitting with $8.1 million in available cap in 2026 and 2027, respectively, according to OvertheCap.com, don’t have the funds necessary to make an extension possible.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings extended their right tackle, Brian O’Neill, to a four-year, $96 million deal on July 28th, a move that was also top of the priority list for Minnesota.

General Manager Ryan Poles Comments on Situation Regarding Darnell Wright

Speaking with the media on July 28th, Bears general manager Ryan Poles commented on the situation regarding Darnell Wright, saying, “Darnell (Wright) is a guy we want here long term. It takes two sides to get things done. But at the end of the day, I don’t want any distractions or anything like that. So, when it’s time to go play football, we’ll go play football and keep it moving. But, yeah, he’s a guy we would like here for a while.

Everyone knows Wright is someone the Bears want to keep long term, so what’s taking so long?

Wright is entering the final year of his rookie deal and has a fifth-year option in 2027. However, the Bears could save some money if they extend him now, rather than having him play on a fifth-year option in 2027 and eventually having to extend him after.

He said earlier this offseason he wants to stay in Chicago, saying, “I would love to be on this team for my whole career, for sure. That would be great.”

It looks like the Bears are dealing with a major headache behind the scenes that is making an extension harder than expected. And the longer they wait, the more leverage Wright has to ask for more money.

Where Wright Ranks Among the League’s Top Tackles

As for where Darnell Wright ranks among the NFL’s top offensive tackles, he’s up there.

According to Pro Football Focus, he’s the 15th-best OT in the NFL, saying, “Wright has become one of the NFL’s best and most durable right tackles during his first three years in Chicago. He clearly took a liking to Ben Johnson’s offense, as he placed 11th among qualified tackles with an 82.7 PFF run-blocking grade last season. Wright also allowed a career-low three sacks across 18 appearances, postseason included. One of the few flaws in his profile is the fact that he has committed 31 penalties in his three NFL seasons, including 12 in 2026.”

ESPN surveyed coaches, scouts, and executives around the league, and the consensus placed Wright 6th among all OTs, a notable jump from PFF’s ranking.

“Power and brute strength,” an NFL personnel director said. “He can do whatever he wants on a football field.”

“Wright is on an upward trajectory as an anchor of Chicago’s vaunted offensive line,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote. “The team ranked third in rushing and top 10 in overall offense.”

Wright is someone the Bears need to keep long-term, and it’s up to the Bears’ front office to figure out a way to make that happen, and make it happen fast.