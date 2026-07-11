Chicago Bears right tackle Darnell Wright is taking his game up a notch this offseason, training under one of the NFL’s top offensive tackles of the 2010s in Terron Armstead.

Armstead, a five-time Pro Bowler with the New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins, has coached up Wright along with Theo Benedet and Kiran Amegadjie this offseason.

“I don’t want guys to be Terron Armstead,” he said, talking with ChicagoBears.com. “I’m not building Darnell Wright to be Jason Peters. I want Darnell Wright to be the best Darnell Wright. And that’s finding that formula, that recipe that works for him.”

Terron Armstead Sends Message on Bears’ Darnell Wright Amid Recent News

That said, ESPN released the top 10 offensive tackles based on votes from league executives, coaches, and scouts, with Wright coming in at No. 6.

“Power and brute strength,’ an NFL personnel director said. ‘He can do whatever he wants on a football field.’ The Bears were highly pleased with Wright last season as he played through a nagging shoulder injury.”

ESPN added that some voters believe that for Wright to move up the ranks, he’ll need to ‘improve his refinement on passing downs,’ which is a valid assessment.

However, one veteran NFL defensive coach said, “I don’t see a consistently high motor,” which, personally, is anything but the truth. Wright is one of the hardest workers on offense, and despite playing through injuries, has appeared in over 95% of the team’s offensive snaps each season since being drafted in the first round back in 2023 (100% in 2023, 95% in 2024, and 99% in 2025).

The Bears want Wright around for a long time, and he wants to stay in Chicago. When asked by reporters this offseason about how he feels on signing an extension, he said, “I would love to be on this team for my whole career, for sure. That would be great.”

Well, what are you waiting for, Ryan Poles?

Wright is looking at a possible extension in the realm of a four-year, $112 million deal with around $82 million guaranteed. At this point, it might be even more than that.

Armstead Talks Bears’ Offensive Line Coach Dan Roushar

Bears offensive line coach Dan Roushar was a major reason Armstead became a perennial Pro Bowler with the Saints, as he coached his offensive line back then. And Armstead didn’t hesitate to share his praise for Roushar.

“He’s special, man. He’s an elite human. He cares, then that’s probably his superpower. The fact that he gives a damn. And players can feel it. You can sense it, that he wants the best for you and your family.

Regardless of anything else. Regardless of team success, he wants the best out of you and he has unique ways to get it out of you. I don’t know if he studied Phil Jackson or Greg Popovich, but he’s not a screamer.

He’s not a yeller. He’s not going to do any of that. He’s going to challenge you. He’s going to push you. He’s going to not allow you to be complacent or content.”

It’s everything the players want from a coach. Someone who doesn’t just yell, but someone who truly cares about you improving every single day.

The sky’s the limit for Wright and the rest of the Bears’ offensive line next season.