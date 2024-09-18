Bears Bringing Back Rookie Lineman After New Injury Emerges

The Chicago Bears are re-signing one of the rookie defensive tackles who spent time with them in training camp ahead of their next game against Indianapolis.

According to the team’s transaction wire for September 18, the Bears signed undrafted rookie defensive tackle Dashaun Mallory to their practice squad on Wednesday, giving him the spot that long snapper Scott Daly vacated when he moved to the 53-man roster.

Mallory — a Bolingbrook, Illinois native — showed some promise in the preseason for the Bears, recording six tackles and one sack and earning a 65.7 overall grade from Pro Football Focus. The 6-foot-1, 275-pounder also notched 48 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two sacks and four quarterback hits for Arizona State during the 2023 season.

The Bears are still dealing with interior defensive line injuries heading into their third game of the 2024 season. While the team cleared Zacch Pickens — a 2023 third-round pick — of his hip injury heading into Week 2’s game against the Houston Texans, he exited the game with a new groin injury that sidelined him in Week 3’s first practice.

The Bears also have veteran defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker nursing a foot injury; though, he played against the Texans despite his questionable status ahead of the game.

The Bears (1-1) will play their second consecutive game on the road in Week 3 when they take on the Colts (0-2) at 1 p.m. Eastern Time on Sunday, September 22.

Zacch Pickens’ Health is Becoming an Issue for Bears

Pickens seemed to be moving in the right direction with his health heading into Sunday Night Football in Week 2. He had been sidelined since the end of training camp with his hip injury — and initially appeared to be a candidate for injured reserve — but the Bears cleared him from the injury report after he fully participated in their final two practices.

Unfortunately for him, Pickens managed to play just seven defensive snaps against the Texans before suffering a new groin injury in the third quarter. While it is unclear on which play Pickens sustained his injury, the Bears listed him as questionable to return late in the third quarter and downgraded him to doubtful midway through the fourth.

The fact that Pickens did not practice on Wednesday’s first session for Week 3 is not an encouraging sign. The Bears often err on the side of caution with their injured players, but the second-year defensive tackle needs reps given the time he spent away from the team in camp. His status will be worth monitoring leading up to the Colts matchup.

If Pickens cannot play again in Week 3, the Bears will need to find another solution for the interior of their defensive line. Gervon Dexter Sr. and Andrew Billings are off to a strong start through the first two games while Walker has chipped in with his inside-outside versatility, but more depth — even just for security — will become necessary.

The Bears elevated veteran Byron Cowart to their 48-man game-day roster in Week 1 when Pickens could not suit up and they could do it again if they need reinforcements against the Colts. They also have Sam Roberts — a 2022 sixth-round pick for the New England Patriots — to consider calling up along with the newly re-signed Mallory.

Will Bears Pursue iOL Reinforcements for Week 3?

The Bears took care of a lower-priority roster need with the signing of Mallory to begin Week 3, but could they also look around at other teams’ practice squads to help solve their biggest issue — their interior offensive line depth — heading into their next game?

The Bears need help on the interior. They have gotten uneven performances from Nate Davis and Coleman Shelton to begin the year. Teven Jenkins also suffered a deep thigh bruise in the 19-13 loss to the Texans, which held him out of Wednesday’s practice. And with Ryan Bates — a potential relief option at either guard or center — stuck on injured reserve until at least Week 6, the Bears may need to go shopping for additional depth.

The problem is the Bears are going to have a tough time trying to find quality interior offensive linemen partway into the regular season. Mason Cole and Scott Quessenberry could potentially offer them solutions at center in free agency, as could Trai Turner at guard, but signing an outside free agent requires teaching a new player their offense.

As simple as it might seem, that’s no easy task for the Bears with a ticking clock.

One solution, however, could make sense: Re-signing guard Ja’Tyre Carter.

The Bears waived Carter — a 2022 draft pick — a full day before the 53-man roster cut deadline in August, hoping the extra time would allow him to find a fit with another NFL active roster. Ultimately, though, Carter couldn’t find better than a practice-squad spot with the Carolina Panthers, who are having their own offensive line problems.

Maybe the Bears are finished with Carter, but swiping him off the Panthers’ practice squad would give them depth who already knows the offense and blocking schemes.