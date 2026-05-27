Bears’ Key Positional Battles Emerge on Day 1 of OTAs

The Chicago Bears are officially back on the field for OTAs.

And while much of the attention has focused on defending their NFC North title after an 11-6 season, several major position battles are already beginning to take shape.

For a roster with legitimate playoff expectations entering 2026, these competitions could ultimately define how far the Bears go this season.

From the offensive line to wide receiver to the secondary, there are multiple starting jobs and rotational roles still very much up for grabs heading into training camp.

Perhaps most importantly, several of these battles involve former high draft picks. These are young players the organization desperately needs to develop quickly under head coach Ben Johnson.

Left Tackle Battle Could Shape Entire Bears Offense

No position battle is drawing more attention than left tackle.

With rookie Ozzy Trapilo still recovering from injury, veteran Braxton Jones appears to have the early edge entering OTAs. Jones has consistently generated positive buzz throughout the offseason and remains the most experienced option currently available.

Still, the Bears have multiple names competing behind him. That includes Theo Benedet and former first-round pick Jedrick Wills Jr.

While Wills brings pedigree, injuries and inconsistency have made him far from a lock. Benedet, meanwhile, has flashed upside but still faces concerns in pass protection situations.

The importance of this battle cannot be overstated.

Protecting quarterback Caleb Williams remains the top priority after Chicago invested heavily into the offense this offseason. If Jones firmly locks down the job early in camp, it could stabilize the entire offensive line heading into Week 1.

Another offensive battle worth monitoring is at center between veteran Garrett Bradbury and rookie Logan Jones.

Bradbury was acquired to provide immediate stability after Drew Dalman’s unexpected retirement complicated Chicago’s long-term plans. However, Logan Jones has already generated intrigue internally as a potential faster-than-expected contributor.

Bears Secondary and WR3 Competition Heating Up

The Bears also enter OTAs with major questions at both wide receiver and cornerback.

Following DJ Moore’s departure, Luther Burden is expected to slide into the WR2 or even WR1 role. This opens the door for a fascinating WR3 competition.

Veteran Kalif Raymond may be the early favorite because of his history with Ben Johnson, but younger options Jahdae Walker and rookie Zavion Thomas are pushing for opportunities.

Walker quietly impressed late last season with two touchdowns across the final three regular-season games, while Thomas brings elite 4.28 speed and positional versatility that could make him difficult to keep off the field.

Defensively, all eyes may be on Tyrique Stevenson.

After a disappointing 2025 season that included time on the bench late in the year, Stevenson now faces legitimate pressure from rookie Malik Muhammad.

The fourth-round pick has already generated sleeper buzz inside Bears circles, and Chicago’s decision not to aggressively add another veteran cornerback only increases the importance of this competition.

The Bears are clearly betting on internal development at several key positions. OTAs may only be the beginning, but some of these battles are already starting to heat up.