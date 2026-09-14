Bears Announce Malik Muhammad Personal News After Win Over Panthers

The Chicago Bears got their 2026 NFL season off to a spectacular start on Sunday, putting up a record 59 points — breaking a franchise record for points in a season opener that had stood since 1948 — while allowing 37 in a wild win over the Carolina Panthers.

Quarterback Caleb Williams ran for two touchdowns and threw for two more, while D’Andre Swift carried for three TDs in the Week 1 victory.

The morning after the game, the Bears announced some personal news about their rookie cornerback who came away with his first NFL interception on Sunday.

Malik Muhammad II celebrated a birthday Monday. The Bears’ fourth-round draft pick this year turns 22 years old.

The Bears wished their rookie a happy birthday on their social media channels, one day after Muhammad recorded that interception to go with three tackles in the highest-scoring season opener the NFL has ever seen.

Malik Muhammad II Shines in Historic NFL Debut

The combined 96 points at Bank of America Stadium broke the previous record for a season opener by eight, set in 2018 when Tampa Bay outlasted New Orleans 48-40, according to an Associated Press report. Quarterback Caleb Williams threw for 269 yards and two touchdowns while running for 65 yards and two more scores, and running back D’Andre Swift piled up 124 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

Muhammad stepped into the starting lineup at nickel cornerback after safety Xavier Woods was ruled out before kickoff, according to A to Z Sports. The rookie promptly became Carolina’s preferred target, seeing a team-high nine looks among Chicago defensive backs while allowing five catches for 67 yards, a completion rate of 55.6 percent and a passer rating against of just 39.8, as tallied by Sports Illustrated.

The signature moment came on a diving interception in the closing seconds of the first half, and Muhammad also broke up a fourth-down throw intended for Tetairoa McMillan to end another Panthers possession.

Muhammad stayed grounded afterward, pointing to the defense’s larger struggles rather than his own big night.

“We definitely have a lot to clean up, and I know that wasn’t good enough, especially on the defensive side. I know our coaches feel the same way too,” as quoted by A to Z Sports.

Malik Muhammad II’s Road to Chicago

Muhammad was born Sept. 14, 2004, in Dallas and grew up in the Oak Cliff area, introduced to the sport by his uncles when he was barely out of diapers, according to ChicagoBears.com. He is the third-oldest of eight siblings and the oldest boy in the family.

At South Oak Cliff High School, Muhammad closed his prep career with an interception returned for a touchdown in a state title game, adding 60 tackles and 14 pass breakups as a senior, according to a scouting report from NFL Draft Buzz.

He carried that production into a three-year run at Texas, appearing in 41 games with 29 starts and finishing with 97 tackles, three interceptions and 16 pass breakups, numbers the official ChicagoBears.com team site noted when Chicago traded up in the fourth round of this year’s draft to select him.

The Bears sent picks No. 129 and No. 144 to Carolina for picks No. 124 and No. 166, landing Muhammad at 124th overall before signing him to a four-year rookie deal worth roughly $5.48 million.

That trade partner makes Sunday’s outcome land a little differently. The cornerback Chicago acquired by dealing with the Panthers spent his NFL debut making life miserable for Carolina’s passing game, then turned 22 the next day with a signature win already on his resume.