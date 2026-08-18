Bears Sign Speedy Ex-Jaguars CB Amid Kyler Gordon Frustrations

The Chicago Bears have signed a recently drafted cornerback with sub-4.40-second speed to their roster amid frustrations with Kyler Gordon’s injury.

According to the team’s official transaction wire for August 17, the Bears signed former Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Deantre Prince — a 2024 fifth-round pick — on Monday in a series of roster moves ahead of their second 2026 preseason game.

Prince played in 10 games as a rotational cornerback for the Jaguars during his 2024 rookie season, recording one pass deflection and eight tackles over 141 defensive snaps. He also tied for the fifth-fastest time in the 40-yard dash (4.38 seconds) among the cornerbacks in his draft class, bringing elite speed to the Bears’ ailing secondary.

Most recently, Prince had a stint in the UFL with the Louisville Kings. He played six games for the Kings earlier this spring, tallying an interception and five pass breakups.

The Bears also signed veteran edge rusher Marcus Davenport and waived undrafted rookie running back Coleman Bennett and waived/injured tight end Nikola Kalinic in a series of corresponding roster moves as they prepare for the final few weeks of camp.