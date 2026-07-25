Bears $30 Million Free Agent Addition Identified As ‘Perfect Fit’ Heading Into Camp

The Chicago Bears are entering 2026 with high expectations. Head coach Ben Johnson has transformed the organization into a Super Bowl contender within just a single season. This offseason, general manager Ryan Poles has been working to transform the roster into one that can carry the weight of that expectation.

Among the Bears, the notable newcomers this offseason, both from the draft and free agency, linebacker Devin Bush was recently highlighted as one of their most impactful additions.

“The Bears wanted more speed at linebacker and got it in Bush, who ran a 4.43-second 40-yard dash and was clocked at 20.23 mph during his 97-yard interception return for a touchdown in 2025,” ESPN’s Courtney Cronin detailed.

“He’s off his best season as a pro in Cleveland, where he started all 17 games and reached career highs in tackles (124), interceptions (3) and passes defensed (8). He also had seven tackles for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. Bush slots in at middle linebacker in what Poles called ‘a perfect fit’ in Dennis Allen’s defense.”

Pro Football Focus ranked Bush with the fifth-best overall defensive grade among linebackers last season.

He projects to anchor the middle of Chicago’s defense, which is rotating in several new pieces, including two new safeties Cronin also identified as high-impact additions.

Bears’ Revamped Safety Room Looking To Solidify Defense

The Bears exchanged Kevin Byard III and Jaquan Brisker for former Seattle Seahawk Coby Bryant and first-round pick Dillon Thieneman this offseason. The Bears’ safety room is revamped and brimming with youth and talent.

Cronin labeled Bryant as the team’s biggest signing of the offseason, writing, “In a secondary that lost both of its starting safeties in free agency, Bryant brings physicality, a championship pedigree and leadership.”

“He knows what good football and bad football looks like,” Ben Johnson said. “There’s a premium on that experience. I think that easily resonates with all the guys in the locker room. I think there’s an instant amount of respect that he’s garnered because of that.”

On top of his role on defense, Bryant will be tasked with getting Thieneman up to NFL speed.

“The Bears were drawn to Thieneman’s instincts and how he routinely found his way around the football during his lone season at Oregon,” Cronin stated.

“Thieneman’s processing speed and recognition abilities could fast-track him to a starting role. He gave his teammates a taste of those skills during the spring.”

“That’s a special trait,” Bryant said about his rookie co-star. “You can’t teach that, honestly. That’s just knowing football and trusting his ability.”

Bush, Bryant, and Thieneman will look to help bolster Chicago’s defense to the level of their offense, which added two more high-impact players, Cronin noted.

Two Bears Offensive Additions Battling For The Starting Role

Two Bears on offense that Cronin likes are center Garrett Bradbury and wide receiver Zavion Thomas.

Bradbury was traded for from the New England Patriots following the surprise retirement of Drew Dalman.

Bradbury is set to battle with 2026 second-round draft pick Logan Jones for the starting center spot. Bradbury likely has the lead given his experience, and Cronin seems to believe that he is primed to make a big impact for Chicago next season.

Thomas was the team’s third-round pick of this draft. Cronin expects him to battle with free agent veteran Kalif Raymond for starting time on special teams and the third-receiver role.

Cronin highlights Thomas’ speed as what will separate him and make him a big factor as the season progresses.