Bears Relying on Lesser-Known Asset to Spark ‘Most Important Element’ of Offense

The Chicago Bears look primed to have a very successful 2026 campaign. Just over a year into the Ben Johnson era, the team has Super Bowl aspirations. The only downside of this trajectory is that young stars within the franchise will begin to become targeted by other organizations that can offer them better opportunities come season’s end. This applies to players and coaches. Just as Ben Johnson was once a revered offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions, Chicago swooped in and stole that value for themselves.

In the midst of Ben Johnson’s current coaching staff lies another potential head-coaching candidate whom Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic has identified for a breakout season.

Jim Dray Is Coaching One Of The Most Talented Position Rooms In The NFL

In her article, Rodrigue calls out Bears tight ends coach Jim Dray, stating, “Other than the quarterback, Bears coach Ben Johnson has made it clear that tight end is the most important element of his layered, explosive offensive system. That especially highlights Dray, whom Johnson retained from the Matt Eberflus-era staff. Dray will be coaching one of the most talented position rooms in the NFL, featuring Cole Kmet, Colston Loveland and rookie third-rounder Sam Roush.”

With the recent wave of two- and three-tight-end personnel sets, a.k.a. 12 and 13 formations, Dray could become one of the hottest candidates on the head coaching market. Organizations are always looking to follow trends; look no further than the young wave of coaches hired after Sean McVay’s success with the Rams.

Dray, who is only 39 years old himself, has only been in the coaching world for eight seasons. After an eight-year playing career as a tight end himself, Dray began coaching in 2018 as an offensive assistant at Stanford, his alma mater. Since then, he has slowly leveled up in the coaching world through tenures with the Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals before landing with Chicago in 2022.

Since being with Chicago, Dray has always been the tight ends positional coach. As a part of Matt Eberflus’ coaching staff, the tight end position was one of the lone bright spots on offense.

“In his second year coaching the tight ends, Dray’s unit saw a career year from fourth-year tight end Cole Kmet. He accounted for 719 receiving yards on 73 catches (9.8 avg.) with six receiving touchdowns. His 719 receiving yards were the second-most among Bears pass-catchers in 2023.”

Dray’s Departure Could Be Looming For Chicago Based On Expectations

As Rodrigue pointed out, the tight end position is expected to be one of the most important roles on Ben Johnson’s offense. Having such a heavy impact on both the run and pass game, it’s hard not to imagine that, with the players they have on the roster, this group will excel. With that comes more recognition that could certainly garner Dray some interviews, if not for a head coach, at least an offensive coordinator.

The Bears will be looking to maximize their efforts regardless this season, but the ramifications of change that will likely happen post-adds even more pressure for the upcoming season.