Bears Add Electric All-Pro As Ben Johnson’s New Team Begins To Take Form

The Chicago Bears are once again rebuilding their roster after another losing season. Except this time the focus has been on the offensive line, with the team trading for guards, Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson, and adding center, Drew Dalman, in free agency.

However, the team has still made some sparing moves at the offensive skill positions, adding former Atlanta Falcon, Olamide Zaccheaus and now, per reports, former Jacksonville Jaguar and Baltimore Raven, Devin Duvernay.

Sources: The #Bears are in agreement on a 1-year deal with WR and 2x Pro Bowl returner Devin Duvernay. Another key addition in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/Gwprw28KuX — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 19, 2025

Duvernay, a former All-Pro punt returner for the Ravens, is set to become a Bear for this upcoming season.

Originally drafted in the third round out of Texas, Duvernay never managed to secure a major role on offense. However, he has become a major player on special teams as a return specialist.

With former returner, DeAndre Carter, now a free agent aged 31, the team was known to be in the market to secure a high-end returner.

After losing out to arch-rivals, the Green Bay Packers, for securing the services of former Kansas City Chief, Mecole Hardman, the Bears had to turn to alternative options.

Duvernay is certainly a good fall-back option, ranking 19th in the NFL with 167 punt return yards, and 22nd in the league with 351 yards returning kick offs.

More to follow…