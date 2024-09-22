Bears Trade Pitch Nets Team $30 Million D-Lineman From AFC West

The Chicago Bears defense has kept the team afloat through two weeks, and growing pains on the other side of the football along with multiple offensive line concerns likely means even more reliance on the unit moving forward.

That is part of the premise for a trade proposal from ESPN’s Dan Graziano, in which Chicago deals for defensive tackle D.J. Jones of the Denver Broncos.

“Early returns indicate the Broncos could be in for a rough season, and Jones predates coach Sean Payton there, which could mean the writing is on the wall. Jones turns 30 in January, so he’s not likely to be a candidate for a long-term extension with a new team, but he could help a contender as a half-season rental,” Graziano wrote on Friday, September 20. “[Bears head coach] Matt Eberflus‘ defense has played well to start the season, but his history tells us he doesn’t believe you can be too deep on the defensive line.”

Jones is playing in the final year of a three-year, $30 million contract. He has tallied a total of 6 tackles on the season and recorded 1 quarterback hit. He has 11 sacks and 6 forced fumbles over the course of his career.

D.J. Jones Can Add Depth Behind Bears’ Quality Starting Duo at Defensive Tackle

Jones has started 79 of 94 regular-season games over his eight-year career with the San Francisco 49ers and Broncos, including every contest in which he has played (75 games) since 2019. His level of talent and consistency would provide a needed injection of both into the Bears’ rotation at the position.

Chicago’s two starting defensive tackles, Andrew Billings and Gervon Dexter Sr., have been excellent through two games. However, the group grows thin after that.

Pro Football Focus ranks Billings as the 7th-best player at the position out of 111 who have seen enough snaps to qualify. Dexter — a second-year player and second-round draft pick in 2023, who stepped into a starting role this season — is the 29th-ranked DT through two games, per PFF.

Zacch Pickens, a third-round pick last year, is out for the Bears’ Week 3 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts due to a groin injury. He has played in just one game this season, including only 7 snaps on defense.

Chicago’s other backup defensive tackle is Chris Williams. He has been a solid performer based on PFF player grades — 66.7 overall, which is slightly higher than Dexter. However, he has seen the field far less frequently with just 30 snaps on defensive compared to 85 for Dexter and does not qualify for a ranking.

D.J. Jones Viable Option for Bears Ahead of Trade Deadline

It would not be surprising if Eberflus and company go hunting for another big-name defensive tackle, which is a key position in the team’s overall scheme, next offseason.

That could come by way of free agency or the 2025 draft. However, a major investment over multiple years is unlikely mid-season unless a superstar at the position becomes available, and Chicago feels that both the fit and timing are correct.

But Jones is a reasonable option if he finds his way onto the market ahead of the league’s November 5 trade deadline, so his is a name to watch with regards to the Bears in the coming weeks.