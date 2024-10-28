Bears DJ Moore Says Team Has ‘Got to Address’ Tyrique Stevenson

The day after the Chicago Bears fell to the Washington Commanders, 18-15, on a remarkable Hail Mary touchdown on the game’s final play, top wideout DJ Moore had some telling comments about the way the team is holding its own accountable.

With only two seconds remaining in regulation, Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels evaded pressure for approximately 12 seconds before launching a 52-yard pass toward the end zone. The ball was tipped by Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson and caught by Washington wide receiver Noah Brown, securing an improbable victory for the Commanders.

Stevenson in particular had a rough day. The second-year DB was caught on video taunting Commanders fans during the decisive play, which he later apologized for on social media.

In an October 28 appearance on 670 The Score’s “Mully & Haugh Show,” Moore was asked about the game and Stevenson’s antics on the final play in particular. He revealed the team’s leadership council, which consists of himself, rookie QB Caleb Williams and TEs Cole Kmet and Marcedes Lewis — is going to have a talk with Stevenson, likely centered around accountability and focus.

DJ Moore on Tyrique Stevenson: Leadership Has ‘Got to Address It’

When asked for his thoughts on Stevenson’s actions during the Hail Mary, Moore was candid.

“I didn’t see it happening during the play,” Moore began. “I seen it just how everybody else seen it. … A few of the captains were talking about how we need to really address that. I saw that he put something out about how he was sorry, but we’ve still got to address it as a leadership group in front of the team.”

Does he feel as though Stevenson should be disciplined by the team at all?

“That’s not up for us to do, but we can address it as captains and upstairs will have to do what they’re gonna do,” Moore responded.

The Bears’ wideout also described the team’s mood after the shocking loss. “In the locker room, everybody was just like: ‘What just happened?’ It seemed so unreal, but it was real. … We’ve just gotta play through 60 minutes and really hone in on the details of things,” Moore replied.

Moore was also quick to point out that he doesn’t believe Stevenson should be judged too harshly. “That one play don’t define him as a player,” he added.

Bears Can’t Afford a Losing Streak Right Now

Coming off their bye, it’s possible the Bears were a little rusty against the Commanders. Still, Chicago made things interesting. The Bears rallied from a 12-0 deficit, taking a 15-12 lead with just 25 seconds left in the game, thanks to a 1-yard touchdown run by running back Roschon Johnson and a successful 2-point conversion.

The Bears had a 15-12 lead with 25 seconds remaining in the game. Then, the Hail mary happened.

“It went fast. We scored, we thought the game was over, and then they did what they did. It was crazy to see and crazy to be a part of,” Moore said.

Williams struggled, completing 10 of 24 passes for 131 yards, also rushing for 41 yards.

The loss snapped the Bears’ three-game winning streak, dropping their record to 4-3, while the Commanders improved to 6-2, maintaining their lead in the NFC East. Next up. the Bears head to Arizona to face a Cardinals team that will be coming off a bye. It will be a must-win for Chicago if they want to remain competitive in the extremely competitive NFC North.