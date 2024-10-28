Bears DB Tyrique Stevenson Issues Apology After Embarrassing Video Goes Viral

The Chicago Bears suffered their most heartbreaking loss in recent memory Week 8, falling to the Washington Commanders, 18-15 on a last-second Hail Mary.

It was a particularly rough outing for second-year cornerback Tyrique Stevenson. Returning from a calf injury, Stevenson jawed with Washington receiver Terry McLaurin for much of the game, also drawing a 15-yard personal foul penalty for poking Commanders offensive lineman Sam Cosmi in the face mask. Stevenson was also beat on a 61-yard pass play earlier in the game. His lack of focus during the Hail Mary was inexcusable, however.

In a video captured by X user Joe Abdo, Stevenson is seen taunting Commanders fans at the start of the play, only to run back to the action just long enough to tip the ball into the awaiting hands of receiver Noah Brown. The video went viral, with fans and media alike admonishing the young DB.

Several hours after the game, Stevenson took to social media to apologize.

“To Chicago and teammates my apologies for lack of awareness and focus,” he wrote on X. “The game ain’t over until zeros hit the clock. Can’t take anything for granted. Notes taken, improvement will happen.”

Bears Fans, Analysts React to Tyrique Stevenson & Hail Mary Loss

“Tyrique Stevenson is a talented defensive back,” Bill Zimmerman of Windy City Gridiron wrote on X, adding:

“Tyrique Stevenson also doesn’t have control of his emotions and it has cost the Bears in the past and it certainly did today. He’s getting a lot of credit for the apology he tweeted. He refused to speak to the media and own up to his mistake and did it on social media where it was easier. He embarrassed himself, his football team and the city of Chicago. I don’t think he should get too much credit for a tweet.”

“The Tyrique Stevenson video is absurd,” GMA’s Kyle Brandt posted. “I don’t even want to post it, it’s so stupid.”

“Tyrique Stevenson is a keeper,” Mark Potash of the Chicago Sun-Times wrote on X. “He’s humbled now — the disappointment is that he wasn’t already humbled by the 61-yard pass play or the roughness penalty. That’s on the coaching staff, which has long known he has an edge to him that makes him who he is, but needs to be harnessed.”

“What’s the saying? Karma is a?” Grant Paulsen 106.7 The Fan added.

What Bears Players Had to Say

For their part, Bears players were as upset and as baffled by the Hail Mary as anything else.

“There should never be somebody wide open in the back of the end zone,” Bears All-Pro cornerback Jaylon Johnson said after the game, per ESPN’s Courtney Cronin.

“Plus we just didn’t execute it well enough at the end of the day. I can’t tell you who was supposed to be there. I don’t know. But at the end of the day, there should never be anybody wide open in the back of the end zone. We’ve all got to find a way to execute better down the stretch.”

“I’ve got to go back and watch it to see what I could’ve done differently. But you know, it’s a (expletive) Hail Mary,” Bears LB T.J. Edwards said, via Shaw Local’s Sean Hammond.

“When a play is 17 seconds and everything’s breaking down and guys are running loose, you have ideal ways of doing stuff. And then it’s like … you see stuff. It’s going to be a good learning point,” Bears safety Elijah Hicks said, also via Hammond.

Stevenson Must Learn From This Moving Forward

As a rookie in 2023, Stevenson experienced the struggles typical for rookie cornerbacks, allowing nine touchdowns throughout the season, largely because teams avoided throwing at Johnson. However, Stevenson adapted well, significantly improving his performance during the latter half of the season.

His Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade rose from 48.6 in the first 10 weeks to 78.5 in the final eight, reflecting his growing comfort and skill on the field. This game was a step back, though.

The Bears’ defensive backfield, featuring Stevenson, Johnson and Kyler Gordon, is still one of the more promising units in the NFL. But in order to keep ascending, Stevenson must use this moment as a significant learning point.