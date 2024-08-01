Bears’ DJ Moore Gives 6-Word Answer on Role Caleb Williams Played in Extension

The Chicago Bears made sure top wideout DJ Moore isn’t going anywhere, re-signing him to a four-year, $110 million extension on July 30.

Moore’s deal is the largest in franchise history, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, and it was well-earned. The 27-year-old wide receiver led the team in receptions (96), receiving yards (1,364) and touchdown catches (8) in 2023, all of which were career highs.

Moore had a career year catching passes from former Bears quarterback Justin Fields, who was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason. Chicago selected rookie quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick to replace Fields, and while Williams comes with a great deal of hype, he also brings a tad of uncertainty to the quarterback position.

But Moore says Williams was a primary reason he was interested in re-signing. When asked if his new deal reflects his belief in Williams, Moore answered in the affirmative.

“Yes. That’s part of the reason,” Moore said, adding: “I think Caleb is going to be excellent. He’s going to be a superstar. I just wanted to be a part of that,” he added.”

DJ Moore Explains Why He Believes in QB Caleb Williams

Moore elaborated on what he has seen from Williams this offseason that has him believing in his rookie QB.

“Shoot, just how he handles our defense — he dices them up,” Moore said. “They show something new at him, he goes around asking them questions on how he can be better with it. I know he takes everything in one ear and it just stays there. And then he goes out there and carves them up probably the next two plays. It’s just amazing to watch.”

The veteran wideout was traded to Chicago in March of 2023 as part of the package the Carolina Panthers sent to the Bears in exchange for the No. 1 pick that year. His impact was felt immediately. His 1,364 yards were the fourth-most by any Bears receiver in a single season in franchise history.

Moore has never appeared in a playoff game, though, and that’s next on his list of goals as a Chicago Bear. “I accomplished the contract part, now we gotta go out there and win,” the Bears wideout said. “Start with (winning) the division and go from there. That’s always the main goal of the season and thus forth, so I’m looking forward to it.”

DJ Moore Contract Extension Details: $82.6 Million in Guaranteed Money

Moore’s new contract has $82.6 million in guaranteed money, which the wideout admits sweetened the deal.

“Feels great. Security,” he said. “The guaranteed money was awesome. That was the main part that I loved out of the whole thing.”

Moore will now be one of the key playmakers for Williams and Chicago’s offense for years to come. The veteran WR says he’s looking forward to continuing his role as a leader and is excited about his future with the team.

“The organization embraced from the time that I got here,” Moore said. “From the time that we got traded to the time that ink got on that paper, it has been nothing but love and I hope that it’s always going to be that way. I’m going to keep going out there and putting my best foot forward.”