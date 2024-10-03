EXCLUSIVE: DJ Moore on New Partnership With C4 & How He Can Help Caleb Williams

To say DJ Moore is a busy man is an understatement.

With the 2024 regular season underway, the Chicago Bears wide receiver is currently prepping for the team’s Week 5 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. It has been an up and down season for the 2-2 Bears, who may be trending upward after their 24-17 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on September 29.

Moore hauled in his first touchdown catch of the year in the win over L.A., the first of many from quarterback Caleb Williams. Considering his hectic schedule, it was awesome of Moore to take the time to talk to us about a number of topics.

In an email interview with Heavy Sports, Moore discussed his new partnership with C4 Energy, what he does in the offseason to keep his body right and how he and his fellow receivers can help their rookie QB along during his first NFL season.

Bears WR DJ Moore Talks New Partnership With C4 Energy

Moore was stoked to talk about his new partnership with C4, a product he loves for a multitude of reasons.

“It is very exciting to partner with C4 Energy, as it’s a product that I use before training,” Moore told Heavy Sports. “The partnership is a natural fit; I love that it gives me the boost I need during workouts, in camp, at practice and on game day. Also, knowing that it’s safe for athletes because it’s NSF certified gives me peace of mind. On game days you know I’m grabbing an Orange Slice.”

“Another favorite is the pre-workout powder, the Hawaiian Punch collab is fire,” the Bears wideout added.

Moore says that since he started drinking C4 Energy, he has seen a noticeable boost when he needs it most.

“I’ve seen a lot of benefits mentally and physically,” Moore noted. “The physical is obvious. C4 Energy gives me that extra boost I need in the gym and on the field. I can feel my mental focus increase when I drink C4.”

Known for his tireless work ethic, we asked Moore what he does in the offseason to stay in shape and maintain his body.

Noting the importance of “proper rest and recovery,” Moore says he keeps it light. “I don’t do too much, just make sure I’m ready to go and feeling good,” he said.

DJ Moore Shares How He Plans to Help Rookie QB Caleb Williams Along

Moore caught 96 passes for 1,364 yards and 8 TDs last season, all career highs. Now, he’s got a new QB to work with in Williams, and their chemistry remains an ongoing process.

Rookie QB’s can take time to develop. With Williams starting out of the gate, we asked Moore what he and his fellow wideouts can do to make life easier on QB1.

“We (have to) continue to be dialed into the playbook for the week, know when and where we have to be for our routes and win our 1 on 1 matchups,” Moore said. “That, and communicating with him to help him see what we are seeing out there.”

Moore says he’s very encouraged by what he is seeing from Williams behind the scenes, though.

“He’s asking all the right questions.” Moore noted, adding: “(He’s) doing all the right things on and off the field and taking care of his body.”

With 13 games remaining this season, there’s still plenty of time for Moore and Williams to develop more on-field chemistry. Because right now, they’re just getting started.