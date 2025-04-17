New Draft Update Leaves Door Wide Open for Bears to Land Abdul Carter

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen admitted that his team has gotten calls about the No. 3 overall selection in the upcoming draft, a pick New York currently owns. Schoen also says his team is open to trading it.

“I don’t know where everybody else is, but you’re dealing with 31 other teams and how they see their board,” Schoen said on April 16. “But yeah, if the value matches up with what we have on a player and there’s an opportunity to take any position, we’ll do it. Not going to force it if it’s not the right value.”

With QB Cam Ward likely going No. 1 overall to the Tennessee Titans and Travis Hunter the likely No. 2 pick for the Cleveland Browns, the Chicago Bears could theoretically move up to 3 to take the best pass rusher in the draft in Abdul Carter.

Despite recent acquisitions like Dayo Odeyingbo and Grady Jarrett, adding a player with Carter’s talents would elevate the Bears defense in a very big way. Considering Schoen’s willingness to listen, is this something Bears GM Ryan Poles should think about?

Should Bears Move Up in 2025 Draft to Select Abdul Carter?

If the Bears offered up their No. 10 and No. 41 picks, along with a 2026 third-rounder, to the Giants in exchange for the No. 3 selection, would that be enough? Probably not, but that may be the most Chicago can do for a move like this.

The Giants already have edge rushers like Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux, so Carter probably isn’t as high on their radar as he is for some teams.

Trading up to select Carter would certainly be a bold move for the Bears, but he’s one of the true blue chip players in this draft class. While the cost would be significant, the potential long-term benefits of securing a player of Carter’s caliber could justify the investment.

It’ll likely all depend on what New York’s asking price will be. Regardless, Poles should at the very least give Schoen a call to discuss it.

Carter Projected to Be Perennial Pro Bowl DE in the NFL

Transitioning from an off-ball linebacker to an edge rusher in 2024, Carter recorded 12 sacks and an NCAA-leading 24 tackles-for-loss for Penn State last year, earning unanimous All-American honors and the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year award. Carter’s explosive first-step quickness and ability to disrupt plays in the backfield will make him a coveted asset for any defense.

Here’s what NFL.com draft expert Lance Zierlein had to say about Carter in his scouting report:

Carter has the urgency and athletic talent to bombard the stat sheet. He’s always first out and first into contact after the snap but can dart into gaps or around blocks as a penetrator. He’s willing to scrap at the point of attack; additional time in the weight room might be in order for his move up in class. Carter rushes with a rabid, all-game intensity that’s hard for opponents to match. He explodes out of the blocks and can force tackles to abandon their technique to go catch him. He can bend and flatten at the top of the rush or hit a game-breaking spin counter inside. He’s good with his hands but needs to keep working in that area to prevent long punchers from knocking him off-course. Carter’s explosiveness, hunger and body control should have him on track to become a highly productive 3-4 rush linebacker with Pro Bowl talent.

Put simply, there aren’t any other players in this draft worth trading up for. Carter is one. The Giants could very well elect to stay put at No. 3, but if the cost isn’t too astronomical, the Bears should try to buy that pick.