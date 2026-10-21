Drake Maye Comments on Caleb Williams Ahead of Bears-Patriots TNF Clash

Thursday Night Football will feature two of the top quarterbacks from the 2024 NFL Draft, as Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams and New England Patriots QB Drake Maye prepare to face off in a highly anticipated matchup.

Williams, who was selected No. 1 overall, and Maye, who went third overall in 2024, have followed similar paths into the NFL and developed a close relationship along the way. While both QBs are focused on leading their respective teams to victory, their mutual respect for one another adds another layer of intrigue to Thursday’s matchup.

While both young quarterbacks are looking to establish themselves among the NFL’s best, their upcoming clash will provide another opportunity to showcase their talents on a national stage.

Patriots QB Drake Maye Comments on Bears QB Caleb Williams

Speaking with the media on October 20th, Drake Maye had plenty of praise for Caleb Williams, describing him as a special talent who has impressed him with his ability to make plays under pressure.

“Him in the pocket, I don’t know if I could do some of the things he could do. He’s special in the way he can move and kinda escape and evade pressure. [Him] throwing on the run is pretty cool to watch. I don’t know if I’m that shifty in the pocket. He can do some cool things. He’s got crazy arm talent, and it’s fun to watch. I don’t know if I’m that flexible to try some of those things, but I think the way he plays the game is cool. I know he’s doing a great job, and I know in Chicago he’s got the city on the watch.”

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel also commented on Williams, emphasizing the importance of playing disciplined and physical defense against a quarterback who can extend plays.

Fox Sports’ quarterback rankings have Maye at ten and Williams at eight. Let’s see if that changes after the two young superstars clash against each other on Thursday Night Football.

Williams Shares His Thoughts on Maye

This isn’t a bitter rivalry between Caleb Williams and Drake Maye. Rather, it’s more of a brotherhood since the two quarterbacks are essentially “growing up” with one another, which is something that Williams commented on.

“I’ve kind of grown up with Drake throughout the years. We’ve been in the same class for a while, we’ve been to so many camps. Probably one of the guys I’m closer to in my class and overall on another team of anybody.”

Williams also spoke on Maye’s mobility, adding, “His mobility and things like that, it’s always been a weapon for him throughout college, high school, all of that. So it’s going to be a good challenge for us and our team, and we’ve gotta be able to bottle him up.”

That mutual respect won’t change the competitive nature on Thursday, especially with both teams sitting at 4-2 and looking to earn a statement win. Let’s see who will have the better game between the former No. 1 and No. 3 overall picks.