Caleb Williams Reveals ‘Closest’ Relationship with All-Pro QB

The Chicago Bears face a short turnaround in Week 7 as they host the high-flying New England Patriots at Soldier Field on Thursday night.

Quarterback Caleb Williams made his long-awaited return from a hamstring tear; originally sustained in Week 2’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings; against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, throwing for 305 yards and a touchdown for a 111.2 passer rating, as the team managed to fend off a late comeback to go 4-2 on the season.

Now going up against All-Pro signal caller Drake Maye, fresh off a Super Bowl appearance in SB LX, Williams revealed that there may be a bit more love lost in this fixture than ones prior, given that the 24-year old revealed on Tuesday that he and Maye have a close relationship.

Drake Maye One of the ‘Closest’ Non-Bears to Caleb Williams

Indeed, according the former USC and Oklahoma product, Maye is one of the players he is closest to on any other team, with the pair both having come out of the notoriously successful 2024 draft class together; Williams having gone 1st overall and Maye 3rd.

“I’ve kind of grown up with Drake [Maye] throughout the years. We’ve been in the same class for a while, we’ve been to so many camps. Probably one of the guys I’m closer to in my class and overall on another team of anybody.” Williams said on Tuesday.

Caleb Williams Praises Drake Maye’s Mobility

Williams subsequently complemented the Patriots QB on his skillset, particularly his mobility in and around the pocket.

“His mobility and things like that, it’s always been a weapon for him throughout college, high school, all of that. So it’s going to be a good challenge for us and our team and we’ve gotta be able to bottle him up.”

Maye also one of the best arms in the NFL, and after a rough start to the season has come back with a vengeance, throwing for at least 3 touchdowns in each of the past 3 games as the Patriots rank second in the AFC East with a 4-2 record.