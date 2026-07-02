USMNT star striker Folarin Balogun received a controversial red card during USA’s 2-0 victory against Bosnia-Herzegovina in the Round of 32 during the World Cup, and Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams did not agree with the call.

“Folarin Balogun’s star turn at this World Cup went sideways early in the second half Wednesday night, as the American forward was sent off — after a VAR review — for dragging his cleats down the back of Bosnia defender Tarik Muharemovic’s leg and onto his foot,” ESPN’s Sam Borden wrote. “Despite being down to 10 players, the U.S. won 2-0, with Malik Tillman’s exquisite free kick giving Mauricio Pochettino’s side a second goal after Balogun was sent off.”

Bears QB Caleb Williams Sends 5-Word Response on Folarin Balogun’s Red Card

In response to the controversial red card given to Folarin Balogun, Caleb Williams took to X to send a five-word response.

“Red card is insane man! ”

Under FIFA’s disciplinary rules, any player shown a straight red card is automatically suspended for his team’s next match, meaning Balogun will be unavailable when the United States play against Belgium on July 6th in Seattle.

“What’s the phone number for the FIFA red card appeal hotline?” Former Houston Texans pass rusher J.J. Watt tweeted out.

Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce also gave his thoughts on the red card, writing, “Man, somebody help me. That foul looked incidental from Balogun, shouldn’t a Red Card be given if there is either intention to foul, or an action that is aggressive and unsafe in nature? Didn’t feel like Balogun was out of control or anything, just looked like it kind of happened.”

Williams Claps Back Amid Recent Criticism

As for Caleb Williams himself, he’s heard all the criticism regarding his low completion percentage and talked about how he’s more concerned with winning than the numbers.

“Obviously I want to get that up, get the completion percentage up,” Williams said. “Some of the things that I do on the field, it negatively impact that. But we’ll get it up just to shut everybody up and help them understand. . . . We’ll get it up, we’ll make everybody’s heart feel warm and lovely, and it’ll also help us in the long run of winning games and starting games better, starting games faster, doing all those things.”

Williams also had this to say to his haters:

“Yeah, I love them. It’s one of my favorite things. I don’t need them, but it’s always a little extra belief in myself, a little extra confidence in myself. It’s a little more delusion that I add to myself. It’s all these things combined and it just throws a little bit of gas on the fire, and all you need is a little bit.”

There’s still plenty of time for Williams to work on his flaws, and the hope is he can take the Bears to another level in 2026.